Rayna Vallandingham Owns Street Style With Ab-Flaunting Micro Sweater, Baggy Jeans and Boots
Taekwondo star and fourth-degree black belt Ranya Vallandingham should officially be on your list of fashion icons in the making. The 22-year-old internet personality, who appears in the sixth and final season of Cobra Kai, proved her expert street style on Instagram this week, seriously impressing her 3.7 million followers. Vallandingham, who also appeared in the 2015 film Underdog Kids and in the Shawn Mendes music video for his song “Youth” featuring Khalid in 2018, is a 13-time Taekwondo World Champion winner.
When she’s not competing, the mixed martial artist is serving up fresh looks on social media, and her latest in particular, styled by Marc Eram, is really inspiring us. While out and about doing “pressity pressss,” the Southern California native rocked a black high-neck knit sweater with a faux-corset bodice, super cropped to expose her toned stomach. Pairing sophisticated with sporty, she wore ultra oversized, baggy jeans and brought the whole outfit together with tall black leather heeled boots.
With a fabulous makeup look by artist Tonya Brewer, Vallandingham wore full glam consisting of a dramatic cat eye with winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks and a nude gloss. Her hair, styled by Rikke Gajda, was pulled up in a slicked-back ponytail with one strand falling on the side. Posing in a parking lot, fans couldn’t help but make comparisons to the beloved animated character Kim Possible.
“So what’s the sich? 💚🖤,” one commented, referencing the Disney character’s signature catchphrase.
“stunning angel,” actress Chloe Rose Robertson wrote.
“Yup thats why [you’re] the queen of karate,” another added.
Another simply dropped a GIF of Kim Possible in her comments section.
Vallandingham, who became the youngest black belt martial artist to reach 12 World Championship titles at the age of 20, began taking Taekwondo classes at the age of 2. At 8, she had become the youngest winner of the sport with four World Championship titles. As a content creator, she’s worked with brands such as Alo Yoga, and her acting career is just getting started.
Apart from appearing in Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 as new character Zara Malik, Vallandingham will also appear in the second season of Citadel on Amazon Prime Video, set to release sometime this year.
“When I found out that I booked the role of Zara [in Cobra Kai], I was overwhelmed by the honor of being a part of this iconic franchise, especially having been a martial artist for my entire life,” she told Numbéro Netherlands. “Filming it was indescribable because the passion in the air from the whole cast was palpable, so it felt like we really all were a part of this world, competing on the biggest stage. From production to it now being released, it’s been such an incredible and full-circle experience for me.”
The third chapter of Cobra Kai Season 6, marking the end of the series, premieres on Netflix on Thursday, Feb. 13.