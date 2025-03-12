Rihanna Pairs Neon Green Bikini With Matching Green Tulle Skirt for Bold Launch Party Look
Rihanna, the ultimate fashionista, is back with an outfit as eclectic as she is. This time, it’s a neon green look so well put together that it may serve as some major inspiration for those who need a vibrant ensemble for the warmer weather.
As reported by WWD, the 37-year-old celebrity donned this great outfit at the Fenty x Puma launch party in Barbados on March 11. The look consisted of an oversized green and white jersey over a lime green triangle bikini top from Heavy Manners, that peeked through a green see-through mesh cover-up. These two items allowed her to show some skin and a peep at the iconic tattoo on her chest. A large layered tulle skirt made up the majority of the look, giving Rihanna a whimsical yet sophisticated shape all the way to her feet.
She wore a pair of Puma volt green sneakers as one of her accessories. A large gold chain necklace and dark-tinted green glasses accompanied the bright shoes. And, as for her hair, she tied it up in a quick up-do with various strands falling to her shoulders.
The shoe the “Rude Boy” singer donned for this event will be released as part of the collaboration's Avanti LS collection, set to officially launch on Thursday. This release includes the women’s and men’s versions of the lime green shoes she has on as well as the same shoes in a different shade. A pocket bag and flip-flops will be a part of this collection, too.
This Fenty x Puma partnership is just a sliver of all the successful launches the billionaire businesswoman has had in her career thus far. At the rate that she’s going, it’s easy to see why she would continue to work on growing her various businesses and leave her career as a musician to the side. Even so, Rihanna shouldn’t be counted out of the music game just yet.
In February, Rihanna told Harper’s Bazaar that she may have finally found her next sound for her upcoming project.
“I think music is my freedom. I just came to that realization,” Rihanna said. “I just cracked the code on what I really want to do for my next body of work. I am actually feeling really good about this. I know I kept saying this over the years.”
She’s still working on figuring out what the album is and, especially, what it is not. She confirms that she isn’t going the reggae route, and instead, it’ll be a collection of music more unique than anything she’s released before.
“This body needs to come out, and I’m ready to go there. This is becoming my new freedom, because when I’m in the studio, I know that my time away from my kids is to blossom something that hasn’t been watered in eight years,” the Barbados native expressed. “I've been in the studio the whole eight years. But it didn’t hit me. I was searching for it. I went through phases of what I wanted to do.”
“I know it’s not going to be anything that anybody expects. And it’s not going to be commercial or radio digestible. It’s going to be where my artistry deserves to be right now. I feel like I’ve finally cracked it, girl!” she added.
With R9 in the works, it’s no longer a matter of if but when. In the meantime, however, all the Rihanna Navy can do is sit tight in their Puma sneakers as they wait for the highly anticipated release.