Rihanna Teases New Savage X Fenty Bridal Collection in Sultry Pink Lingerie Set
Wedding bells are ringing! Rihanna might be in her bridal era!
Or, at the very least, her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty is dropping its stunning new Bridal Collection that, like always, strikes the perfect balance of sultry and sweet. The 37-year-old announced the news on Instagram on April 15, with the most breathtaking image of her modeling a baby pink lace corset, thong garter and sheer thigh-high socks from the line.
She posed on her side on a huge, silky, shiny pink fabric, with her legs extended and her upper body propped up by her arms. The mom of two, who shares her sons RZA and Riot with longtime boyfriend and rapper A$AP Rocky, showed off her ethereal glow, hourglass figure and sizzling smolder.
“all you gotta do is say yes 💍 @savagexfenty Bridal Collection is out now,” the “Don’t Stop the Music” singer captioned the fierce image shared with her 149 million followers. Her wordy hip tattoo was on display, along with a luxe dangly diamond necklace and beautiful embroidered veil tucked into her glamorous curly updo.
“Gahh damn 😍,” Sierra Capri commented.
“Girl I’m tired of you looking good every time you post! PLEASE! I’m exhausted,” Lala Milan chimed.
Today, Rihanna posted a dazzling follow-up video to her announcement, noting that the collection is officially live on savagex.com. She looked beautiful and happy as ever in the fun, flirty campaign video featuring her dancing around, showing off her silly side, striking poses, testing some cake, and adjusting the thoughtful little details of her four-piece lingerie set.
“Happily ever after starts in lingerie. 🔥💒,” the brand wrote under that same video share on their social media.
“Going to get married for the 3rd time just for this,” Jayla Sims jokingly commented.
“WOW,” Ebba Lange added.
“We literally just want new music, girl. Thats it.,” Luis Urribarri begged.
The nine-time Grammy Award-winning artist launched the brand in May 2018 and has scaled it to be one of the most successful in the intimates industry. Rihanna dropped her most recent ninth studio album, Anti, in 2016. Though she has only dropped singles since then (and, of course, performed at the Super Bowl), she is also busy expanding her cosmetics empire, Fenty Beauty, valued at $2.8 billion.
“It feels good to be able to inspire young women and boys, who like me, come from humble beginnings, who come from parents who are immigrants or who are immigrants themselves, to be able to do this,” she shared. “You know, it was real weird getting congratulations texts from people for money... I never got congratulated for money before. That s--- is crazy. I get scared when the pedestal comes into play and people put you up there and keep wanting to put you up there. I wanna feel my feet on the ground because I know it’s not gonna be a fall at all if anything, right?”