Dress Like Sabrina Carpenter This Halloween With These DIY Looks
This time of year, there is little more daunting than curating the perfect Halloween costume. We know how hard it can be to source a costume, let alone come up with a satisfying idea. For that reason, we’ve taken the opportunity to do both for you.
Unsure what (or who) to dress up as this holiday? Consider Sabrina Carpenter. The pop sensation is all the rage right now—thanks, at least in part, to her excellent fashion sense. Unsure how to replicate a classic Carpenter look? Consider the following styles and DIY looks that we’ve curated.
Orange Dream Sabrina Carpenter Costume
Carpenter is known for her immaculate stage fashion—and this bright orange look is no exception. Want to replicate her look? We’ve just scoured the internet and gathered the pieces for you to do just that.
Get the look:
Lulus Alluring Presence Golden Yellow Ruffled Tiered Mini Dress, $59 (lulus.com)
Amazon DOBOYG Knee High Boots Women, $45.99 (amazon.com)
Eras Tour Sabrina Carpenter Costume
Maybe you have two Halloween parties on your agenda this year—and maybe you want to dress up as Carpenter for both. Well then, take those boots you just snagged for the “orange dream” look above and put them to good use in Carpenter’s stunning Eras Tour style.
Get the look:
Lulus Glittering Event Lavender Sequin Bodycon Mini Dress, $35 (lulus.com)
Amazon DOBOYG Knee High Boots Women, $45.99 (amazon.com)
Andie Anderson x Sabrina Carpenter Costume
We have all had the urge to dress up like the elegant Andie Anderson of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days—including Carpenter. The pop sensation took a page out of the book of Kate Hudson’s character for her 25th birthday party. This Halloween, you can follow in both of their footsteps.
Get the look:
Princess Polly Sama Mini Dress Yellow, $47.50 (us.princesspolly.com)
IDIFU Women’s 3 Inch Heel Sandals for Women, $49.99 (amazon.com)
Space Age Sabrina Carpenter Costume
Space age fashion is in, and Carpenter proved as much with this stunning sequined silver gown on the TIME100 Next red carpet. Recreate her stunning look with a similar sequined gown and some silver platform heels.
Get the look:
Zara Sequin Midi Dress, $89.90 (zara.com)
NobleOnly Womens High Block Platform Heel, $59.90 (amazon.com)
Denim Dream Sabrina Carpenter Costume
Carpenter’s signature “Espresso” look may be vintage designer, but you can copy it for much less. Get your hands on the following denim midi, and you’re pretty much set.