Sara Sampaio’s Sardinia Looks Are Pure Euro Summer Inspiration
Well, Sara Sampaio is certainly having a super-summer!
The 34-year-old actress and two-time SI Swimsuit model—who joined the brand back in 2014 for a shoot on the Jersey Shore before returning for round two in 2025 with a shoot on Route 66—has had an incredibly exciting 2025 so far. Having starred as the quick-thinking Eve Teschmacher in the blockbuster Superman reboot, she recently took to Europe for some much-deserved rest and relaxation, and—if her latest photo drop is any indication—she did so in serious style.
In the new 14-slide carousel, the model shared a sneak peek into her trip to Sardinia. For the cover image, Sampaio sported a lovely cream-colored mini dress that perfectly encapsulated Mediterranean vibes while she posed with her back to the camera, looking over the sunset. She pulled her dark hair into a half-up, half-down hairdo, ideal for an evening stroll by the shore.
The following photos gave fans a closer look at the sweet outfit, with Sampaio herself confirming in the comments that the piece is from Zimmerman. The dress featured a dropped waist and delicate lace detailing throughout, which she further styled with square-toed heeled sandals and a matching white handbag. Her makeup for the evening was a sultry summertime glam, with bright pink cheeks stealing the show.
But the Zimmerman look wasn’t the only Euro-friendly ensemble the model rocked for her trip abroad. In other snapshots, Sampaio called upon her SI Swimsuit past in a breathtaking black two-piece with gold accents on the bustline and hips. The classic string bikini was equal parts trendy and timeless, with the model even joking that she was channeling Eve for the final photo in the set, which showed her smiling with her phone in hand while in the water.
“Sara looking awesome ❤️🔥,” one fan wrote in the actress’s comment section.
“Stunning 🤍🤍,” another added.
“Is your phone ok ahah,” one concerned commenter inquired.
“Never go back to Lex. We all want what’s best for you. ❤️,” another commenter joked, referencing her Superman character.
While this year has clearly been important for Sampaio on the professional side, it has been equally important on the personal side. Back in July, the model opened up about her ADHD diagnosis on the podcast Reign With Josh Smith and the way the discovery changed her.
“I was diagnosed with ADHD, and that was like, ‘Oh my God, my life finally makes sense.’ There’s nothing wrong with me; this is just the way my brain works,” the model shared. She later went on to highlight the fact that women tend to be diagnosed later than men, adding, “Women tend not to be diagnosed until later in life until they have full-on meltdowns because they’re so overwhelmed, they go into this freeze mode—which is what happened with me.”
Safe to say, Sampaio’s attitude is refreshing—when it comes to both her style and her outlook!