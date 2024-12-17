Sara Sampaio Is a Snow Angel in Festive Cherry Red Activewear Look
Sara Sampaio lives in athleisure items, and this week she is taking on Aspen in the cutest, cozy cherry red getup. The SI Swimsuit star left the Los Angeles sun for a snow-filled winter getaway and she looked absolutely adorable in a vibrant activewear onesie and matching corset puffer coat, both from Alo Yoga. The Portuguese model completed the comfortable, flattering festive ensemble with white snow boots, and matching warm mittens while she stepped out to walk her dog.
The 33-year-old opted for a minimal glam look other than some dark mascara, feathered brows and lip balm, and her dark brown locks were styled into natural tousled waves, juxtaposing with the pristine white backdrop.
“How’s your Aspen? @alo,” Sampaio captioned the carousel shared with her 8.5 million Instagram followers on Dec. 16.
Airbrush One And Done Onesie, $138 and Main Act Corset Puffer, $278 in “Bold Red” (aloyoga.com)
She flaunted her slim figure and long, lean legs in the sporty onesie, which features a gorgeous scoop low-back and thin adjustable straps. Sampaio kept toasty in the cropped puffer, featuring a unique corseted bodice and high neckline.
“very cute ❤️,” Daniella Medenge commented.
“So pretty,” Kelsey Anderson added.
“This red on you! 😍♥️,” Nichelle Hines wrote.
“Beautyyy! Love the red.❤️,” Margaux Brooks chimed.
The former Victoria‘s Secret Angel and Armani beauty campaign star and ambassador is branching out to the big screen next year. Sampaio is set to play the role of Eve Teschmacher in Warner Bros’s 2025 film Superman: Legacy. She also acted in 2023 rom-com At Midnight.
“I’m not allowed to say much. But the whole cast is incredible and it’s been a pleasure. I’ve been learning so much and everyone is so sweet,” Sampaio shared in a Harper‘s Bazaar Arabia cover story. “I definitely feel the pressure because it’s such a big project and it’s my first big acting thing. But at the same time, I’m just putting out my own version of [Eve] so hopefully people like it. I’ve grown up watching superhero movies and every time there’s a new one, I always go and watch. Even as a kid I used to read a lot of comic books. I’m definitely open to playing anything [in the future] because I think that’s the beauty of acting – you can live so many different lives. I’m definitely drawn more to comedy but I kind of want to do everything. I want to do action, I want to do romantic comedies, I want to do drama, I want to do sci-fi.”