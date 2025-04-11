Sarah Jessica Parker Channels Carrie Bradshaw in Sheer Black Lace Dress for ‘SMASH‘ Opening Night
Sarah Jessica Parker and the New York City streets go hand in hand. Thanks to her over two-decade long stint as the beloved Sex and the City lead Carrie Bradshaw, it’s as if SJP and N.Y. fit seamlessly together.
But this time, SJP wasn’t the one doing the acting. Alongside her husband, Tony award-winning actor Matthew Broderick, and their twin daughters, Marion Loretta Elwell and Tabitha Hodge, the family—who also shares an elder son, James—recently spent the evening at the Imperial Theater for the opening night of SMASH.
SMASH, which originated as a 2012 NBC TV show, took its talents from the screen to the theater with a star-studded cast and crew. Among its original producers is four-time Emmy Award winner Steven Spielberg, who joined Robert Greenblatt and Neil Meron for the on-stage adaptation.
SMASH‘s site describes the show as “the perfect musical-lover’s musical“ with a standout cast and crew featuring numerous Tony and Emmy winners. “Get ready for all the backstage pandemonium as opening night approaches for Bombshell, the splashy new show about Marilyn Monroe,“ the site reads, aiming to attract everyone from die-hard fans to theater novices to the newest adaptation.
While SJP wasn‘t performing, she did channel her Bradshaw roots with her stunning outfit for the event. The actress sported an intricate lace dress under a flattering matching black trench coat. The finished the ensemble with a pair of simple closed-toed pumps.
The twins also looked stylish as ever, wearing similar trench coats to their mother with their own unique individual twists. Tabitha styled a turquoise coat over a green velvet dress, while Marion opted for a lighter cream coat and a similar lace-patterned gown to her mother‘s.
Before their night ended, SJP was reunited with former SATC castmate Nathan Lane, who reoccuringly guest stared in the show as Bobby Fine. SJP also snagged a snapshot from the opening night which she shared to her 9.8 million Instagram followers.
“Yes!!!! OPENING NIGHT!!!!” Parker declared with enthusiasm as she shared the neon red SMASH sign in her feed. Several commenters shared their excitement about the musical, while others expressed their plans to see it in person as well.
Tony-nominated actress and SMASH‘s leading lady, Robyn Hurder, also shared her appreciation for SPJ‘s support. “Love you ❤️,” she commented.
Hurder plays Ivy Lynn and stars alongside two-time Tony Award nominee, Brooks Ashmanskas as Nigel and Krysta Rodriguez as Tracy—a member of the original SMASH television series.