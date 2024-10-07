See How Meghan Markle Revamped This Red Hot Designer Gown for a Charity Gala
Meghan Markle has always been known for her sophisticated style, and her recent appearance at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala proved just that. While the Duchess of Sussex is no stranger to making fashion statements, this time she revived a familiar look with an elegant twist. The 43-year-old donned a beautiful shiny bright red Carolina Herrera number she first wore at the Salute to Freedom Gala in New York City in November of 2021. The then voluminous, majestic ball gown underwent a sleek transformation for Saturday evening’s charity event, proving that even the most formal ensembles can be reimagined.
The gown was turned into a beautiful, slim-fitting pencil silhouette dress that feels more modern and chic. In 2021, the gown featured a a leg-baring slit and deep neckline, and both details remained in the updated version.
However, the mom of two, who shares her kids Archie and Lilibet with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, opted for totally different vibes with her hair and shoes on each occasion. She paired 2021’s polished slicked-back bun with pointed-toe cherry red pumps and diamond stud earrings—classic and regal accessories that reflected her Duchess duties at the time.
This weekend’s ensemble included gorgeous loose and beachy waves with open-toe Aquazzura stilettos and a super glowy makeup look, including a flawless sun-kissed base, terracotta blush, wispy lashes and a glossy taupe lip. Markle completed the outfit with her gold Cartier Love bangle (instead of Princess Diana’s tennis bracelet she wore in 2021) and a stack of diamond rings, and tossed the small rosette detail that previously adorned one strap on the dress.
The former Suits actress is conscious about her impact on the fashion industry as a public figure. She knows that everything she wears and is photographed in has the power to influence and sell out a product, and that has changed how she puts together an outfit.
“Times where I know there is a global spotlight, and attention will be given to each detail of what I may or may not be wearing, then I support designers that I have really great friendships with, and smaller, up-and-coming brands that haven’t gotten the attention that they should be getting. That’s one of the most powerful things that I’m able to do, and that’s simply wearing, like, an earring,” she shared with the New York Times in August. “I spend a lot of time just Googling, looking for brands. When people are online looking for things or reading things, I’m trying to find great new designers, especially in different territories.”