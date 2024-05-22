Selena Gomez Glows in Off-the-Shoulder Red Rosette Gown at Cannes Film Festival
Red might have been the it color of 2023, but Selena Gomez is certainly not sick of it. The musician made a vibrant appearance at the photocall for Emilia Pérez during the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday, May 19.
The “Single Soon” singer donned a custom-made Giambattista Valli Haute Couture midi dress featuring a sweet, feminine off-the-shoulder neckline and tons of delicate rosette details. She paired the bright cherry silk number with red acrylics and Christian Louboutin heels and accessorized with Wild Moon earrings and a statement ring from Messika Jewelry.
The 31-year-old’s medium length locks were styled into Hollywood-inspired waves, and she opted for a soft, luminous glam moment, including feathered brows, a glass skin base, rosy cheeks, bronze eyeshadow and a matte mauve lip.
Emilia Pérez, the upcoming Spanish-language crime musical drama, is set to release in August. It received an 11-minute standing ovation from the audience (which brought Gomez to tears), according to Deadline, following the premiere at the Palais in Cannes.
The Only Murders in the Building actress plays the wife of drug cartel leader Manitas, who hires a lawyer named Rita (played by Zoe Saldaña) to help him withdraw from his business and execute a plan to become a woman and disappear into retirement.
“[The] scariest thing was speaking in Spanish, for sure,” Gomez told Vanity Fair. “I don’t think I doubt my performance necessarily, but yeah, I definitely wish I could’ve done that a bit more defined.”