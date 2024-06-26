Serena Williams Goes Full Schoolgirl Chic in Bright Red Pleated Skirt at Thom Browne Fashion Show in Paris
Since retiring from her professional tennis career, Serena Williams has really leaned into her other passions. She started investing more of her time and money into Serena Ventures, her namesake venture capital fund. She founded her own beauty line, WYN BEAUTY, dedicated to creating skincare fit for all shades and for all types of movement.
She’s been leaning into some more personal passions, too. Take, for example, her growing presence in the fashion realm. Williams has always had an eye for good style. Since hanging up her tennis racket, she’s taken to high fashion with more personal ambitions. Over the past year—and particularly, in the past few months—the 42-year-old has been frequenting various international fashion events. Most recently, she graced the unconventional runway of Vogue World in Paris and made appearances on the front row of several Paris Fashion Week runway shows.
Her time in France has shown us that Williams means business when it comes to her sense of style. And while we could never declare any one of her recent outfits our absolute favorite (there were simply too many good looks to choose just one), we do think it’s fair to say that her ensemble for the Thom Browne fashion show was, if nothing else, the most unique.
Williams showed up to the front row in a look that we can only describe as schoolgirl chic. For the occasion, she paired a pink pinstripe button-down and red plaid necktie with a red pleated mini skirt and matching leather corset (both of which were embroidered with white dachshunds). The athlete wore a matching jacket over her shoulders, sported white scallop-edged ankle socks and carried a bright red handbag in the shape of dachshund (to match her skirt and top).
In other words, the look was showstopping—and perfectly fit for a front row appearance at a Paris Fashion Week runway show.