Serena Williams Takes Paris in a Sleek Ab-Baring Nike Crop and Maxi Skirt Set
It’s no surprise that the Nike On Air event in Paris brought out some of the biggest names in sports—and in the history of the brand’s partnerships. The event, which celebrated the company’s Air collection, saw the likes of American track star Sha’Carri Richardson, Kenyan marathoner Eliud Kipchoge and, unsurprisingly, former professional tennis player Serena Williams to the streets of Paris.
Williams has had a longstanding relationship with the Portland-based brand. In addition to sporting Nike gear on the tennis courts for years during her professional career, the 42-year-old has, in recent years, teamed up with the historic company to design her own lines. The former pro designs the lines, which include gear for all kinds of movement, in conjunction with the Serena Williams Design Crew, a group at Nike dedicated to helping her bring her ideas to life.
In other words, when it comes to athleisure and athletic wear, it’s fair to say the athlete knows what she’s talking about. That became even more apparent this past weekend, when Williams took to the streets of Paris for the On Air event.
She stepped out for the gathering in an all Nike set. Inspired by athletic wear, the tan look featured a belted, cropped long-sleeved jacket and a matching fit and flare maxi skirt. The pieces themselves were chic, but the details were sporty, making for the perfect outfit for an elevated Nike event.
Despite retiring from professional tennis in 2022, Williams’s historic partnership with the brand is as strong (and fashionable) as ever.