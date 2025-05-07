Shakira Is Red-Hot in Figure-Hugging Netted Dress While Performing on ‘The Tonight Show’
Shakira! Shakira!
The Grammy Award-winning Colombian singer paid Jimmy Fallon a visit last night, serving as a special musical guest on The Tonight Show with Starring Jimmy Fallon. She, alongside her right-hand man, Wyclef Jean, performed their smash-hit song “Hips Don’t Lie” to commemorate the song’s 20th anniversary. And just like in the music video, Shakira looked absolutely stunning with all eyes on her toned physique in an eye-catching red hot outfit.
For the performance, Shakira donned a scarlet red netted dress. The piece began with a V-shaped plunge that went all the way to the middle of her chest before spreading into the rest of the garment. Then, there were cut-outs to show off her beloved hips (which certainly don’t lie!) on both sides, adding some more spunk to her outfit. Finally, the dress ended with a high slit that stretched to her upper thigh.
Looking just as good as she did when she first came onto the music scene with this classic song in 2005, Shakira cemented that she is a timeless beauty who still charms her way into the hearts of music lovers all over the world!
But singing and dancing on late-night TV is not the only place where fans can see Shakira move and groove to contagious beats, as this 48-year-old singer is currently on her seventh world tour. Her most recent tour, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, is to promote her past songs as well as new songs from her latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.
With the South American leg of her tour completed, Shakira is slated to officially kick off the North American leg on Tuesday, May 13, with her show in Charlotte, N.C., at the Bank of America Stadium. Initially, the North American leg was postponed due to high demand. But now, with multiple stadiums secured, Shakira can not only see more fans all over the world but also up the ante with her tour’s production now that she's on a much larger stage.
“My dear fans, your incredible support since my tour announcement has truly been extraordinary, and it’s already making this the biggest tour of my career,” Shakira wrote on her Instagram Story in October 2024.
She added, “The production of my show is now also so much larger and unlike anything I’ve done before. As a result, we’re elevating my North America run from arenas to stadiums and the dates will be shifted to May 2025, right after my Latin American tour.”
After all these years, she’s still got it, proving Shakira is and forever will be a force to be reckoned with!