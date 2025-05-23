Shay Mitchell Is Gorgeous in Green Lace Mini Dress for Monochromatic IG Moment
Shay Mitchell has officially hopped on the pistachio green trend for summer 2025—and she’s putting the most glamorous, girly, Tinker Bell-coded twist on it. The actress, best known for her role on Pretty Little Liars, dazzled in her latest Instagram photo dump, showing off not only her fabulous sense of personal style but also her mastery of aesthetic content creation.
The cover snap was a cool, retro collage-style pic of her artsy camera roll, full of enviable glimpses into her luxe life and endless shades of green. The You star donned a green mini slip dress from Blumarine, featuring a loose shift-style silhouette, thin straps, a subtle V neckline and sheer lace trimming on the bust and hem.
She served major, elegant, ethereal fairy goddess vibes with her long, dark brown locks loosely curled and cascading down her neck, shoulders and back. In some snaps, the Canada native lay on a pristine white bed, while in others, she posed in a lush green outdoor setting, layering on a brown blazer and pairing the look with brown slingback heels. The 38-year-old also included shots of a dirty martini complete with green olives, her deep green Hermès handbag, and a vibrant green-striped patio seating arrangement that looked straight out of a Disney movie set.
We suspect (and are secretly hoping) this post is Mitchell’s way of teasing a new colorway for BÉIS. The entrepreneur launched her luggage brand in 2018 and has since expanded it into a full-fledged luxury travel accessories empire.
“feeling froggy,” the mom of two, who shares her kids, Atlas and Rome, with longtime partner Matte Babel, captioned the carousel shared with her 35.5 million followers. She flaunted her slim, sculpted figure, sun-kissed glow and impeccable modeling skills.
“Green is my new favorite color,” Paige Sanders commented.
“So good,” Ben Smith added.
“An icon,” Amber Paige declared.
“oh she a starr 🐸,” Harry Hudson gushed.
“Ateee🔥,” Shalev Lavàn wrote.
“Out the windows crazzzzy,” Vanessa Hudgens stated, referring to one iconic pic. Mitchell daringly sat on a window ledge with one leg out and one leg in, photographed from several feet below for the ultimate bold content shot.
“green is such a you color 💚,” one fan noted.
“It’s giving tinkerbell 🧚 ✨ 😍,” another chimed.
Today, Mitchell is constantly turning everyday moments into art, blending fashion, lifestyle and brand-building into one ultra-polished feed.