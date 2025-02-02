The Most Flattering Swimwear for Small Chests Has Arrived — Meet Prow Swim by Pepper
For too long, swimwear didn’t optimally fit small-chested women—so Pepper did what they do best: they filled the gap (literally) and created Prow Swim, the first swimwear line made just for AA–B cups. This brand-new, innovative line is here to redefine confidence, giving small boobs their biggest moment in the sun yet.
We all deserve swimwear that makes us feel comfortable and powerful in our skin. Pepper felt that small-chested women had been overlooked by an industry that creates bikini tops that don’t fit quite right—leading to swimwear that feels more like settling than celebrating. Prow Swim by Pepper is here to change that with pieces that are thoughtfully designed to flatter, fit and make women feel and look their best.
“I know what it’s like to wear a bikini and not fill it in, and feel completely self-conscious about it in public,” cofounder and CEO Jaclyn Fu, who launched the company eight years ago, shares of her own personal experience. “For too long it felt like we had to choose between swim tops that fit around the band but not the cups, shopping in the teens’ department as an adult or settling for boring styles. You want to feel confident in a swimsuit.”
For years, she felt pressure to conform to unrealistic beauty standards, often wishing her body looked different just to fit in. Society hasn’t always been kind to smaller-chested women, with words like “flat” still used as insults today. Determined to change that, Fu set out to create a brand that not only designed better-fitting garments but also celebrated small chests exactly as they are.
Prow Swim takes everything Pepper perfected in bras and translates it into swimwear. The name itself is a call to take up space: inspired by the “prow”—the bold unwavering figurehead at the front of a ship—the brand embodies fearless confidence, strength and presence. Like a prow cutting through water, this swimwear exists to “inspire customers to embrace their strength and beauty.”
Launching today on wearpepper.com, Prow Swim is here to give small-chested women the swimwear they’ve always deserved—no more awkward gaps and no more settling in or out of the water.
Creating space in a swimwear industry that wasn’t built for small busts
Swimwear shopping can be a frustrating experience for small-chested women who've had to deal with cups that gap, styles that lack support and straps that just don’t sit right.
“Prow Swim by Pepper is swimwear uniquely designed to inspire small-chested women to proudly show it off and take up space,” Fu says. “No more feeling like you have to shrink in your bathing suit because it doesn’t fit: No more cup gaps, baggy fabric or being worried about accidentally flashing someone. Our swimsuits lift and hug small chests and actually create ultra-flattering, natural cleavage.”
Instead of treating small sizes as a scaled-down version of larger ones, Prow Swim was built from the ground up with AA–B cups in mind. It’s a long-overdue change in an industry that has long overlooked an entire demographic.
How Prow Swim perfected the fit
With years of experience engineering intimate apparel for smaller chests, Pepper brought that same innovation to swimwear—prioritizing comfort, support and a seamless fit. But designing a swim line from scratch came with its own set of challenges.
“It wasn’t easy. We had to design and create molds from scratch since the industry typically designs for a larger chest,” Fu explains. “Having spent almost eight years perfecting the fit of our bras and undies, we had a huge advantage and deep knowledge of exactly what our customer wants. The challenging part was finding the right swim fabric that would provide the perfect combination of stretch, lift, thickness and hold so that it would hug your natural curves, without any gaps and create super flattering cleavage while also being comfortable and long-lasting.”
Through multiple rounds of testing and direct customer feedback, the team developed a line that offers subtle, natural shaping without the need for excessive padding. The new line features swimsuits that hug and support in all the right places while celebrating and portraying the body exactly as it is.
The first collection: Paradise Found
Inspired by sun-soaked destinations and carefree beach days, the debut Prow Swim collection, Paradise Found, introduces four bikini tops, two bottom styles, a chic mini skirt and a stunning one-piece—all in three vacation-ready colors: Jet, Isle and Bungalow.
Beyond the sleek silhouettes, the collection is designed for performance. Each piece is crafted from premium chlorine-resistant fabric that won’t lose its shape or fade over time. Plus, all styles offer SPF 50+ UV protection, making them as functional as they are stylish.
“There’s a silhouette, print and style for everybody. It’s all about vibrant new colors and eye-catching patterns and a fresh, ultra-comfortable ribbed fabric,” Fu shares.
Sustainability and confidence
More than just a swimwear line, Prow Swim represents a shift in how small-chested women experience fashion. By combining a confidence-boosting fit with sustainable production practices, Pepper ensures that this collection isn’t just good for its customers—it’s good for the planet, too.
“From the beginning, Pepper has been committed to sustainable and ethical manufacturing practices that empower women, all the way from those who make them to those who wear them,” Fu shares. “It was important to us that we continue these practices as we set out to expand into swimwear.”
Pepper maintains a vertically integrated supply chain, reducing its carbon footprint by manufacturing close to its material suppliers. Their fabric mill also conserves water in the dyeing process and recycles 80% of fabric waste into other goods, minimizing environmental impact without compromising quality.
The future of Prow
As Prow Swim makes its long-awaited debut, the brand is already looking ahead. The response from customers has been overwhelmingly positive, and Pepper is committed to expanding its swimwear offerings in the months to come.
“This is just the beginning. Our second Prow Swim by Pepper capsule collection this summer is dropping very soon… and we’re working on some super exciting new designs, categories and materials that launch this year,” Fu teases. “Stay tuned.”
With a bold mission, a groundbreaking fit and an empowered community behind it, Prow Swim is making a splash—and it’s only getting started.
