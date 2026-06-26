Europe Vacation Outfits: The Swimwear You Need to Pack for Your Trip Abroad

Whether your summer travels abroad are taking you to Italy, Spain, Greece or Portugal, one thing remains the same: You’re going to need an absolutely dazzling wardrobe for the occasion. And while packing can sometimes be stressful, we’re happily taking the hard part off your hands—assembling the perfect outfits for your seaside adventures.

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Below, SI Swimsuit’s fashion team, including fashion editor Margot Zamet and assistant editor Liz Wentworth, have put together five incredible ensembles that will take you straight from the beach to happy hour during the European summer vacation of your dreams.

Neutrals with a pop of soft color

A soft green suit paired with monochromatic accents—including breezy pants, a two-toned hat and staple sunnies and sandals—make for an effortless look.

Green bikini and accessories | Reformation, Net-a-Porter and Moda Operandi

Bold black and red

Channel the preppy and sophisticated Meredith Blake in this red and white patterned bikini paired with statement accessories.

Bold red swimwear with black accents | Net-a-Porter, Moda Operandi and FWRD

Navy and nude elegance

Blend in with the locals by wearing a chic, classic color palette while sunbathing on the beach.

Classic navy and nude color palette | Cadets, Moda Operandi, Net-a-Porter and Steve Madden

Pretty in pink

A soft pink bikini featuring a delicately beaded neckline is a total statement piece, while neutral, raffia accents make for the ideal accessories.

Pink swimwear and accessories | Moda Operandi, Net-a-Porter and J.Crew Factory

Stripes are always in season

You can never go wrong with stripes, and this unique color combo of chocolate brown and lavender is incredibly eye-catching. Pair it with trendy linen barrel pants and dark accessories.

Striped swimsuit and neutral accents | Moda Operandi, Mytheresa, COS and Bembien

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