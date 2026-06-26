Europe Vacation Outfits: The Swimwear You Need to Pack for Your Trip Abroad
Whether your summer travels abroad are taking you to Italy, Spain, Greece or Portugal, one thing remains the same: You’re going to need an absolutely dazzling wardrobe for the occasion. And while packing can sometimes be stressful, we’re happily taking the hard part off your hands—assembling the perfect outfits for your seaside adventures.
Below, SI Swimsuit’s fashion team, including fashion editor Margot Zamet and assistant editor Liz Wentworth, have put together five incredible ensembles that will take you straight from the beach to happy hour during the European summer vacation of your dreams.
Neutrals with a pop of soft color
A soft green suit paired with monochromatic accents—including breezy pants, a two-toned hat and staple sunnies and sandals—make for an effortless look.
- Juillet Swimwear Lee Bikini Top, $140 and Bottom, $140 (modaoperandi.com)
- Faithfull Mora Broderie Anglaise Straight-Leg Pants, $200 (net-a-porter.com)
- Johanna Ortiz Heaven And Earth Sun Hat, $333 (modaoperandi.com)
- Chloé Eyewear Tubolar Aviator Fame Acetate Sunglasses, $500 (net-a-porter.com)
- Pina Flat Sandal, $198 (thereformation.com)
Bold black and red
Channel the preppy and sophisticated Meredith Blake in this red and white patterned bikini paired with statement accessories.
- Sir. Exclusive String Tie Bikini Top, $140 and Bottom, $140 (modaoperandi.com)
- Janessa Leone Suni Raffia Straw Bucket Hat, $385 (modaoperandi.com)
- Ben-Amun Exclusive La Isla Silver-Plated Necklace, $240 (modaoperandi.com)
- Hunza G Stretch Jersey Pareo, $140 (net-a-porter.com)
- Jamie Haller The San Diego Leather Thong Sandals, $540 (net-a-porter.com)
- Sensi Studio Embellished Leather-Rimmed Straw Bucket Bag, $295 (net-a-porter.com)
- Saint Laurent Oval Sunglasses, $495 (fwrd.com)
Navy and nude elegance
Blend in with the locals by wearing a chic, classic color palette while sunbathing on the beach.
- Soleil Onia Swimsuit, $175 (modaoperandi.com)
- Marlies Grace Exclusive La Isla Milo Small Crocheted Tote Bag, $295 (modaoperandi.com)
- Short Casita Terry Skirt, $88 (shopcadets.com)
- Bottega Veneta Eyewear New Knot Cat-Eye Sunglasses, $760 (net-a-porter.com)
- Trella White Leather Sandals, $49.95 (stevemadden.com)
Pretty in pink
A soft pink bikini featuring a delicately beaded neckline is a total statement piece, while neutral, raffia accents make for the ideal accessories.
- Eres Lana Bikini Top, $415 and Christie Bikini Bottoms, $405 (modaoperandi.com)
- Zimmermann Roselight Denim Shorts, $450 (net-a-porter.com)
- Eugenia Kim Jonah Raffia Bucket Hat, $245 (net-a-porter.com)
- Matteau Eclipse Round-Frame Tortoise Shell Acetate Sunglasses, $400 (net-a-porter.com)
- Easy Summer Flip-Flops, $29.50 (factory.jcrew.com)
- Liffner Striped Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote Bag, $445 (net-a-porter.com)
Stripes are always in season
You can never go wrong with stripes, and this unique color combo of chocolate brown and lavender is incredibly eye-catching. Pair it with trendy linen barrel pants and dark accessories.
- Zimmermann Indra Striped Swimsuit, $350 (modaoperandi.com)
- Leset Niko Ramie Cropped Barrel-Leg Pants, $205 (mytheresa.com)
- Givenchy One Aviator-Frame Metal Sunglasses, $510 (modaoperandi.com)
- Hand-Woven Market Straw Tote, $127.20 (cos.com)
- Nina Slide, $280 (bembien.com)
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Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.