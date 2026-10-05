The Must-Have Fall Shoe Trends SI Swimsuit Editors Are Shopping This Autumn

Now that the temperatures are beginning to dip and the leaves are changing, many of us are packing away our flip-flops and sandals in favor of cold-weather footwear. The fall season always brings some truly incredible fashion along with it, from sweaters and denim to cozy scarves and jackets.

And the cherry on top of these autumnal outfits? Shoes fit for fall. Whether you typically gravitate toward a knee-high boot or love a slip-on, we’ve got you covered. SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and assistant editor, Liz Wentworth, have put together the ultimate shoppable fall shoe edit to keep you stylish and on trend this season. Plus, if you need some inspo for how to incorporate fall footwear into your wardrobe, just look to the street style examples below.

Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Selina Rae Swimwear. Jacket by Edikted. Boots by Swedish Hasbeens. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

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Boots

A fall fashion staple, black leather boots, brown suede styles and eye-catching pops of color are just a few aesthetics we’ll be leaning into over the coming months. While neutral colors like black and brown go with just about anything, try a fun animal print bootie to really spice up any outfit.

Fall boots | Revolve

Street style examples

Moritz Scholz/Getty Images, Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images and Moritz Scholz/Getty Images

Look to Paris Fashion Week for plenty of fall footwear examples, like the above street style looks that incorporate boots in black and chocolate brown hues, as well as seasonal textures like suede.

Flats and loafers

Whether you’re heading out to weekend brunch with the girls or are looking to add a few workwear staples to your wardrobe this fall, flats and loafers are great options. Mules, boat shoes and clogs are all autumn essentials that you’ll reach for often.

Flats and loafers | Revolve

Street style examples

Flats and loafers | 305pics/Getty Images and Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Mules, flats and loafers have all been spotted in the crowds at Paris Fashion Week, proving that these styles have major staying power this season.

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