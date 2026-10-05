The Must-Have Fall Shoe Trends SI Swimsuit Editors Are Shopping This Autumn
Now that the temperatures are beginning to dip and the leaves are changing, many of us are packing away our flip-flops and sandals in favor of cold-weather footwear. The fall season always brings some truly incredible fashion along with it, from sweaters and denim to cozy scarves and jackets.
And the cherry on top of these autumnal outfits? Shoes fit for fall. Whether you typically gravitate toward a knee-high boot or love a slip-on, we’ve got you covered. SI Swimsuit’s fashion editor, Margot Zamet, and assistant editor, Liz Wentworth, have put together the ultimate shoppable fall shoe edit to keep you stylish and on trend this season. Plus, if you need some inspo for how to incorporate fall footwear into your wardrobe, just look to the street style examples below.
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Boots
A fall fashion staple, black leather boots, brown suede styles and eye-catching pops of color are just a few aesthetics we’ll be leaning into over the coming months. While neutral colors like black and brown go with just about anything, try a fun animal print bootie to really spice up any outfit.
- Jeffrey Campbell Everynight Boot, $200 (revolve.com)
- Schutz Mikki Bootie, $238 (revolve.com)
- L'AGENCE Chambers Boot, $495 (revolve.com)
- Dico Copenhagen Ann Gaucho Boot With Side Laces, $446 (revolve.com)
- Paige Lillith Boot, $498 (revolve.com)
- Miista Tundra Tall Boot, $454 (revolve.com)
Street style examples
Look to Paris Fashion Week for plenty of fall footwear examples, like the above street style looks that incorporate boots in black and chocolate brown hues, as well as seasonal textures like suede.
Flats and loafers
Whether you’re heading out to weekend brunch with the girls or are looking to add a few workwear staples to your wardrobe this fall, flats and loafers are great options. Mules, boat shoes and clogs are all autumn essentials that you’ll reach for often.
- Coach Leah Loafer, $195 (revolve.com)
- Loeffler Randall Franco Boat Shoe, $325 (revolve.com)
- Toni Biaco Maddi Pump, $170 (revolve.com)
- LPA Milano Mule, $159 (revolve.com)
- Birkenstock Naples Wrapped Clog, $165 (revolve.com)
- Lola Cruz Rhodes Loafer, $121 (revolve.com)
Street style examples
Mules, flats and loafers have all been spotted in the crowds at Paris Fashion Week, proving that these styles have major staying power this season.
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Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.