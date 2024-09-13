Shop the Classy, Stylish Burnt Orange O-Ring Swimsuit Kelsey Merritt Wore in Florida
Three-time SI Swimsuit model Kelsey Merritt made her debut with the brand in 2019, posing for Laretta Houston on the beautiful beaches of Great Exuma, Bahamas. The 27-year-old returned to the fold the following two years, traveling to the dreamy landscapes of the Dominican Republic with Kate Powers for her sophomore feature. Her third and most recent photo shoot with the franchise was in Hollywood, Fla., in 2021 with photographer Ben Watts. While on location in the Sunshine State, the content creator donned the most fun, flirty colorful looks, including this stylish, trendy burnt orange set from Toxic Sadie Swimwear.
Toxic Sadie Swimwear Enchanting Top, $44 and Enchanting Bottom, $44 (toxicsadie.com)
This scrunchy set features tie straps on both the triangle top and low-rise bottoms. Each piece also includes the cutest wooden O-ring hardware detailing.
As a Filipino-American, Merritt is constantly using her platform to ensure that other models like her have a space in the industry. She’s open about the insecurities she faced as a teenager about being Filipina and about her body.
“There definitely was a time when I was insecure about my looks [and my] height. It got to me a bit, because I’m Filipino, and comments like that sting. I’m so proud of where I came from, and so proud of the hard work I did, moving from the Philippines to New York to chase my dream,” she shared. “It was crazy… so I was a bit nervous if it was even possible to do at all. But I believed in myself because if I didn’t at least believe I could do it, then who would? No matter what they say, I’m Filipino. I’m not going to let other people tell me who I am and who I’m not.”