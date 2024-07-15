Shop This Cottagecore Suit SI Swim Legend Hailey Clauson Wore in the Dominican Republic
Eight-time franchise model Hailey Clauson cemented her status as an SI Swimsuit legend this year when she posed for an iconic photoshoot alongside 26 other brand stars for the special 60th anniversary issue. The 29-year-old made her debut with the brand almost a decade ago and has grown up with the magazine.
“I can’t believe now I’m a ;egend. It feels like I just shot my first year with the magazine. I was 19 the first year I shot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit ... So it’s been a 10-year journey with the magazine,” she said while on location with the team in Hollywood, Fla. “I’ve grown up with Sports Illustrated, and now I get to be in this room with all these women that I’ve admired, women that I’ve grown up with at the same time. It’s a very powerful moment.”
The California native, who is the co-owner and creative director of boutique modeling agency Margaux the Agency, has traveled everywhere from Kauai, Hawai’i and Finland to Harbour Island, Bahamas and Kangaroo Island, Australia with the brand. In 2016, Clauson landed on the cover of the issue following her breathtaking photo shoot on the beaches of Turks and Caicos with James Macari.
While on location in the Dominican Republic last year, the model served the perfect, feminine blend of Barbiecore and cottagecore vibes, and, one year later, we’re still thinking about this luxurious, classy one-piece from Medina Swimwear.
Medina Volley One-Piece, €260 (medinaswimwear.com)
While the sky blue version Clauson donned is sold out, we’re even more obsessed with the baby pink version. It‘s the perfect sophisticated, quiet luxury-inspired, family-friendly suit for your next Hamptons getaway or tropical holiday.