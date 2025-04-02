8 Show-Stopping Pool Party Bikinis That’ll Have You Turning Heads This Summer
A pool party is the perfect excuse to bring the heat—and we’re not just talking about the weather. Whether you’re sipping cocktails in a cabana, taking a dip or snapping pics for the Instagram feed, your swimsuit should make just as much of a splash as you do. From bold cut-outs and shimmery materials to funky prints and curve-hugging silhouettes, these show-stopping looks are made to turn heads and steal the spotlight.
We’ve rounded up eight pool party-perfect suits that promise maximum impact with minimal effort—just add SPF and you’re good to go. Shop the stunning SI Swimsuit-approved selects below.
Saloon Spencer Top, $55 and Joey Bottom, $55 (shop-resa.com)
We’re imagining this beautiful, intricate paisley print set paired with white cowboy boots and a cowboy hat.
Guava Top, $39 and Bottom, $39 (ismeswim.com)
ISMÊ has the coolest, high-quality designs at an unbeatable price point. We love this brand new suit with a magenta pattern and vibrant teal trimming.
Melody Malibu Top, $40 and Bottom, $40 (brightswimwear.com)
This striped terry towel set featuring a stringy top and bottom and screams summer vibes.
Star Grid Top, $25 and Bottom, $25 (pacsun.com)
This unique star printed green suit is perfect for optimal tanning but minimal lines.
Sour Patch Top, $110 and Bottom, $107 (heavymanners.com)
This adorable purple set with sweet mushroom details is unique, flattering and unlike anything we have seen before.
Tiger Tail Top, $32 and Bottom, $32 (strawberrymilkmob.com)
This best-selling, affordable suit from this viral TikTok brand is everything! We’re obsessed with the sleek silhouette and one-of-a-kind print.
Taormina Barcelona Top, $89 and Malaga Bottoms, $79 (us.bydeeaus.com)
Bydee has some of the most high-quality, unique swimwear pieces on the market. This stunning, vibrant, youthful Taormina print comes in a variety of different styles.
Coffee Bean Stripe Top, $49 and Bottom, $41 (adanola.com)
Our favorite activewear brand just dropped brand new swim pieces, and we have no doubt they will be just as phenomenal as Adanola’s leggings and sweat sets.