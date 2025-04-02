Swimsuit

8 Show-Stopping Pool Party Bikinis That’ll Have You Turning Heads This Summer

These SI Swimsuit-approved styles are made for bold entrances and unforgettable exits.

Ananya Panchal

Brianna LaPaglia was photographed by Katherine Goguen at The Austin Estate.
Brianna LaPaglia was photographed by Katherine Goguen at The Austin Estate. / Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

A pool party is the perfect excuse to bring the heat—and we’re not just talking about the weather. Whether you’re sipping cocktails in a cabana, taking a dip or snapping pics for the Instagram feed, your swimsuit should make just as much of a splash as you do. From bold cut-outs and shimmery materials to funky prints and curve-hugging silhouettes, these show-stopping looks are made to turn heads and steal the spotlight.

We’ve rounded up eight pool party-perfect suits that promise maximum impact with minimal effort—just add SPF and you’re good to go. Shop the stunning SI Swimsuit-approved selects below.

Saloon Spencer Top, $55 and Joey Bottom, $55 (shop-resa.com)

Resa
Resa

We’re imagining this beautiful, intricate paisley print set paired with white cowboy boots and a cowboy hat.

Guava Top, $39 and Bottom, $39 (ismeswim.com)

ISME
ISME

ISMÊ has the coolest, high-quality designs at an unbeatable price point. We love this brand new suit with a magenta pattern and vibrant teal trimming.

Melody Malibu Top, $40 and Bottom, $40 (brightswimwear.com)

Bright Swimwear
Bright Swimwear

This striped terry towel set featuring a stringy top and bottom and screams summer vibes.

Star Grid Top, $25 and Bottom, $25 (pacsun.com)

PacSun
PacSun

This unique star printed green suit is perfect for optimal tanning but minimal lines.

Sour Patch Top, $110 and Bottom, $107 (heavymanners.com)

Heavy Manners
Heavy Manners

This adorable purple set with sweet mushroom details is unique, flattering and unlike anything we have seen before.

Tiger Tail Top, $32 and Bottom, $32 (strawberrymilkmob.com)

Strawberry Milk Mob
Strawberry Milk Mob

This best-selling, affordable suit from this viral TikTok brand is everything! We’re obsessed with the sleek silhouette and one-of-a-kind print.

Taormina Barcelona Top, $89 and Malaga Bottoms, $79 (us.bydeeaus.com)

Bydee
Bydee

Bydee has some of the most high-quality, unique swimwear pieces on the market. This stunning, vibrant, youthful Taormina print comes in a variety of different styles.

Coffee Bean Stripe Top, $49 and Bottom, $41 (adanola.com)

Adanola
Adanola

Our favorite activewear brand just dropped brand new swim pieces, and we have no doubt they will be just as phenomenal as Adanola’s leggings and sweat sets.

Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit.

