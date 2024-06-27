Sienna Swim’s New ‘Out Of Office’ Collection Was Made for Your Next Tropical Vacation
Summer swimwear is all about serving unbothered, fresh from vacation vibes, and Sienna Swim’s newest drop, aptly titled “Out of Office,” does just that. Including flattering tops, cheeky bottoms and sleek one-pieces in feminine prints, dreamy patterns and classic shades, this collection “captures the joy of finally stepping into your well-deserved vacation, where emails, meetings, and work are happily left behind,” according to the brand.
This launch also marks two years since Sienna Swim was founded by creator and model Sienna Mae Gomez, who launched the company with the goal of creating functional pieces that transition seamlessly from day to night.
Below are four gorgeous suits from the brand’s latest collection. Shop more at siennaswim.com.
Nalo Safari Top, $59 and Bottom, $59 (siennaswim.com)
Our personal favorite from the entire launch, this cute suit blends the trendiness of a zebra print with the timelessness of a brown string bikini.
Rio Paisely Top, $59 and Bottom, $59 (siennaswim.com)
This adjustable underwire top and cheeky high-leg bottom set features the most fun and flirty red paisley print.
Tulum Midnight Tie Top, $59 and Bottom, $59 (siennaswim.com)
If you’re in search of a foolproof black string bikini, but want something a little less basic, this sparkly set is the ideal choice.
Cream With Chocolate Bows Top, $59 and Bottom, $59 (siennaswim.com)
This sweet frilly cream set has the cutest feminine bow detail.