Simone Biles Is Daringly Adorable in All-Denim Vest and Shorts Combo for Event With Friends
Simone Biles and her husband, Chicago Bears’ safety Jonathan Owens, recently showed support for some friends who are growing their family. At the baby shower, Biles and Owens both wore blue from head to toe.
Biles’s outfit consisted of a denim sleeveless button-up vest paired with matching denim shorts. She made rocking a denim-on-denim outfit look ridiculously easy, as she pulled off this classic ensemble with little to no effort. She chose to accessorize the look with silver jewelry that shined under the sun and a cute medium-length bob that cupped her face perfectly.
Biles captioned the photo, “congrats to my beautiful friends 🤍 baby b is already so loved! we can’t wait for his arrival! love y’all so much, you’re gonna be the best parents! I’m excited about this new chapter for y’all 🤭.”
As for Owens’s attire, he also went with light-wash denim bottoms, a decision that had him matching his adorable wife. The top of his outfit included a light blue tee with pink words plastered across the chest. Whether that pop of pink symbolized that he was actually both “Team Boy” and “Team Girl” for the baby shower was unknown, but either way, he looked incredible at this event.
A couple that attends their friend’s baby shower together stays together—all the more reason why Biles and Owens looked happier than ever at one another’s side!
But even one of the best Olympians in the world isn’t immune to getting baby fever from time to time. Biles—who made her debut with SI Swimsuit in Houston in 2017—has spoken in the past about her plan to eventually become a mother in the future. Although she doesn’t have an exact timeline in mind, the cards are never truly off the table, as she doesn’t mind putting family first.
Sitting down with the Today show in 2024, Biles discussed her and Owens’s family-planning:
“Me and Jonathan always talk about kids. He would have them, like, yesterday if he could have,” Biles told the media outlet. “Obviously, we both have goals that we want to achieve before we start a family. But yes, that’s definitely in our future.”
But with Biles continuing to cement her outstanding legacy as a phenomenal athlete and her football star husband doing the same, adding a plus one may come a little later down the line. Whenever the two do decide to expand their family, there’s no doubt that they will both be amazing parents.