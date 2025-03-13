Simone Biles Is the Ultimate Poolside Goddess in Black Bikini and Stunning Lace Sheer Cover-Up
Simone Biles takes a well-deserved vacation with the girls to the Bahamas, and she’s documenting it on Instagram.
In a recent post, the Olympic gymnast and two-time SI Swimsuit model wore a criss-cross halter-neck black bikini. She complemented the two-piece with a see-through lace cover-up in the shape of a dress with a sharp deep plunge on top. The garment went past the floor, where Biles enjoyed the heat beneath her bare feet.
A pair of black sunglasses and a black bucket hat were the accessories of choice for Biles on her vacay, matching the rest of the black in her ensemble. Without a doubt, she looked stunning on her tropical trip, dressing to the nines for every excursion—be it on a floating raft with friends or riding solo on a jet ski. Check out her latest girls’ trip:
Biles’s vacation comes after her nomination for 2025 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year was announced. She received this nom for being an absolute trailblazer in the world of sports, breaking and setting records every time her feet hit the gym. What’s more, as a great role model off the mat and serving as an inspiration for aspiring gymnasts everywhere, she cements her legacy as being one of the bravest and most selfless athletes.
Understandably impressed, the award show couldn’t help but praise all of the Olympian’s amazing accomplishments, including her performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
“She called the Paris Games her ‘Redemption Tour’ after withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics and taking a break from the sport, and she delivered in stunning fashion,” Laureus expressed. “As well as clinching the second all-round gold medal of her illustrious career, she won gold in team and vault – where she performed her celebrated Biles II, a Yurchenko double pike – and silver in the floor exercise.”
“Her lifetime total of 11 Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals makes her the most decorated gymnast in history,” the statement continued. “She has won the prestigious Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award three times and last year won the Comeback of the Year Award.”
Being able to achieve accolades like this is partially thanks to Biles finding the balance between work and play. Although she works exceptionally hard, she also makes time for breaks to boost her physical and mental well-being.
Enjoy that vacation, girl!