Simone Biles Shows Off Immaculate Game Day Style in Oversized Bears Jacket and Jeans
For Simone Biles, this Thanksgiving didn’t bring a day spent relaxing at home. On Thursday, the professional gymnast traveled to Detroit, Mich.—to Ford Field, more specifically—to watch her husband, Jonathan Owens, and the Chicago Bears take on the Detroit Lions.
Though the Bears (who are now 4-8 on the season) couldn’t pull off the away game win against the Lions, Biles brought her characteristic good energy to the sidelines—and incredible game day fashion to match. For years now, the 27-year-old has proven herself an impeccable curator of sideline style. Though she’s busy with her own athletic endeavors, she manages to make appearances at a handful of Owens’s games each season and always does so in the best fashion.
This past week, that fashion took the form of classic light-wash jeans, a simple white tee and white high-heeled boots. While chic, the real focal point of the outfit was her oversized Bears jacket. The navy, white and orange quilted nylon number was the perfect vintage touch to an otherwise simple outfit. Plus, it served as the perfect show of team spirit.
Over the course of the NFL season thus far, we have been thoroughly impressed by the sidelines fashion—both the dramatic (think Kristin Juszczyk’s incredibly designed and executed styles) and the understated (like Biles’s basics with a touch of game day gear).
But if we’ve learned one thing from all of these looks combined, it’s that a show of team spirit is an essential aspect of a good game day style. Now, that might sound intuitive, but we don’t just mean throwing on a team T-shirt and calling it a day. We’re talking about something a little more curated and thoughtful. Biles’s recent look is the perfect example. Sure, the touch of team spirit wasn’t over-the-top, but it was certainly thoughtful—and fashionable.
And she’s not the first we’ve seen incorporate good vintage finds into her game day style this season, either. Christen Harper, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, is an expert at styling good vintage finds. She proved as much last season with her series of electric blue jackets and cropped jerseys. This season, she has continued the tradition.
Over a month remains in the NFL regular season. And we’re sure we haven’t seen the last of noteworthy sidelines fashion this year—from Biles and otherwise. As always, we will report back with our finds.