Simone Biles Went Super Sparkly in Festive Mini Dress to Receive SI’s Sportsperson of the Year Award
Simone Biles served up an abundance of sparkle alongside her husband Jonathan Owens on the red carpet for the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards held in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Biles wore a brown blinged-out mini dress that hugged her beautiful figure, especially her toned legs. The piece is long-sleeved, perfect for the cooling temperatures, and upon further inspection, the open-chest style of the dress not only adds breathability but an elevated level of sophistication as well as fashion playfulness.
Owens matched his marvelous wife’s outfit with a dapper tan suit adorned with clean white sneakers. The Chicago Bears safety certainly knows how to bring business casual to the red carpet. Together, this beloved married couple dominated the red carpet, becoming quite the topic of conversation for anyone who got a chance to bear witness to the two talented athletes during such a celebratory event.
Biles received Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year Award for her tremendous 2024, including her stellar performance at the Olympics held in Paris, France. At the Summer Games, she took home four medals––three gold and one silver––proving to the world once again that she’s a force to be reckoned with.
Her many successes and latest honor made her the person everyone was waiting to hear deliver her acceptance speech on Tuesday night.
“When I started doing gymnastics when I was six, I never imagined winning medals and everything I’ve been fortunate enough to do up until this point. I just wanted to have fun and, hopefully, get a college scholarship,” Biles expressed in her speech. "I kind of surpassed all of that, which is super exciting. But every day that I spend competing alongside my teammates is truly a gift.”
Watch Biles’s full speech for the Sportsperson of the Year Awards:
No matter what is thrown her direction or what fears she harbors, Biles presses on, a remarkable skill that speaks to her legendary status all the more.
As for the next steps for Biles, she isn’t positive about whether or not she’ll return to the Olympics for the 2028 games just yet.
“[...] I’ve accomplished so much, there’s almost nothing left to do, rather than to just be snobby and to try again and for what?” Biles told Sports Illustrated. “I’m at a point in my career where I’m humble enough to know when to be done.”
“If you go back, you’ll be greedy,” she continued. “Those are the consequences. But that’s also your decision to decide. What sacrifices would be made if I go back now? When you’re younger, it’s like, prom, college. Now it’s like, starting a family, being away from my husband. What’s really worth it?”
Even though Biles doesn't exactly know what she wants to do next, she’s shining her beautiful light for the world to see, proving that, without a doubt, she is not only deserving of SI’s Sportsperson of the Year Award but also every other honor to come.