Skylar Diggins-Smith Embraces Space Age Fashion Ahead of Seattle Storm Game
In the 1960s, the buzz around space and space exploration made its way to the runways. High fashion designers and its fashionable devotees (the celebrities and models who adopted the popular looks) enthusiastically adopted the style. Fittingly deemed “space age fashion,” the garments were known for their metallic details (think chain-link and hammered bodices).
The unique styles found their way onto movie sets and red carpets alike at the time. But, like most styles, it proved to be nothing more than a phase in the high-fashion world. Just about 80 years later, though, WNBA player Skylar Diggins-Smith is making the case for bringing it back.
Ahead of the Seattle Storm’s home game against the Chicago Sky on July 7, the veteran point guard showed up in a look straight out of the 1960s. Diggins-Smith wore a short-sleeved shirt from PUMA, which was printed to look like a hammered metal top from the space age fashion era. She paired the unique top with gray striped pants, red patent leather heels and a mini red handbag.
Sure, her shirt wasn’t made from reflective metal (like it might have been during the height of space-inspired fashion), but it was a convincing ode to the age-old style all the same. And it was certainly unique, which is typical of Diggins-Smith’s pre-game looks, which range from business chic to sporty sleek and beyond.
Knowing the athlete—and her penchant for high fashion—we know that this won’t be the last time that she brings an age-old, chic fashion trend back.