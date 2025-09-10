Swimsuit

Fuel Meets Fashion: Skylar Diggins-Smith Rocks Protein Puffer Ahead of Epic WNBA Game

The Seattle Storm star stunned in the tunnel, then carried that same fierce energy onto the court to clinch the team’s 2025 playoff spot

Ananya Panchal

Skylar Diggins-Smith
Skylar Diggins-Smith / Pooya Nabei

Skylar Diggins-Smith brought some serious strength and style to the WNBA tunnel last night.

For her final fashionable entrance of the regular season, the athlete and style icon debuted a look that had everyone double-tapping—a one-of-a-kind protein puffer jacket made from 422 grams of protein sourced from real dairy milk. Yes, you read that right...talk about a power move.

Skylar Diggins-Smith
Skylar Diggins-Smith / Pooya Nabei

Designed in partnership with Milk and the experimental design minds at Fonco Studios, and styled by Sydnee Paige, the bold piece was more than just outerwear that turned heads.

It set the tone for a high-stakes night, as the Storm hosted the Golden State Valkyries on Sept. 9 and clinched their playoff spot with a 74-73 win. The matchup was a nail-biter from start to finish, with both teams neck and neck for much of the 40 minutes. Diggins-Smith logged 28 minutes on the floor, closing with 10 points, six assists and four rebounds.

Skylar-Diggins Smith
Skylar-Diggins Smith / Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

“Protein is everywhere right now, but milk has always been the original source and what I rely on every day for strength and recovery,” the 35-year-old tells SI Swimsuit ahead of the game. “I was excited about the possibility of turning this concept into something that I can wear—it’s performance in every sense.”

The seven-time WNBA All-Star has never been afraid of risks when it comes to fashion. Her tunnel ‘fits are bold and fresh, always larger than just a look. And this latest one sure was a conversation starter.

“When it comes to my own style, I take chances. I love when fashion can tell a story,” the Indiana native says. “To me, this jacket isn’t just about what it looks like—it’s a statement about how to fuel up when you need it most.”

Fonco Studios
Pooya Nabei

Diggins-Smith paired the jacket with a sleek white Good American bodysuit, tucked into a flowing black georgette cargo-style skirt from PINKO. She grounded the bold mix with black Schutz Maryann Up Curve knee-high boots, featuring a razor-sharp pointed toe and sculptural heel and finished the look with oversized Dior sunglasses for a vintage, sporty vibe.

The custom piece pushes the tunnel walk conversation further. Over the past few years, pre-game arrivals have transformed into their own runway—athletes showcasing individuality, culture and game-day mood.

“I love that tunnel walks have become an opportunity for self-expression,” Diggins-Smith notes. “It’s both therapeutic and a form of artistry—being able to walk into the arena already saying something before the game even starts.”

Skylar Diggins-Smith
Skylar Diggins-Smith / Pooya Nabei

This time, though, the message goes beyond logos and labels. “It’s not just a statement jacket; it’s literally built from what fuels me,” the mom of two adds. “That’s different from just a brand logo or a designer label. It’s more authentic.”

The protein puffer merges performance with fashion in a way we’ve never seen—fusing science, style and sport into one unforgettable tunnel fit. The moment comes perfectly timed with a digital campaign, filmed in a coffee shop, she teased on her Instagram story with Gonna Need Milk.

Skylar Diggins-Smith
Skylar Diggins-Smith / Pooya Nabei

“The design feels experimental and fresh, but it’s also grounded in something real and practical: milk as fuel,” Diggins Smith adds. “That balance between bold expression and real function is what I try to bring to everything I wear.”

And in true SI Swimsuit model fashion, she nailed it.

Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

