Skylar Diggins-Smith Sparkles Pre-Game in Diamond Mesh Top Over Leather Corset
Skylar Diggins-Smith’s return to WNBA play this season has meant more than another chance to watch her play. Though we absolutely love the opportunity to watch the 33-year-old work on the court, we also appreciate what she brings off the court, too.
In a season in which pre-game outfits have taken on a whole new significance and every player is trying to showcase their best looks week after week, Diggins-Smith is really standing out. For her, fashion has always been of interest. In a conversation with SI Lifestyle last fall, the Indiana native spoke about her desire to build up her passion for styling—and even designing—outfits in the future.
This season has given her the chance to do just that. Coming back from maternity leave and joining a new team, the Seattle Storm, Diggins-Smith has had fresh motivation to bring her best both on and off the court.
Her latest pre-game look proves that to be true. The athlete showed up to the arena in black leather pants and a black leather corset from Puma (a brand which she has collaborated with several times over the years). Over top the monochromatic look, she layered a diamond mesh top, adding a little sparkle to what was already a chic style. She rounded out the outfit with bright red high heels, providing the perfect pop of color.
It wasn’t the first time she has wowed us with her pre-game style, and we don’t believe it will be her last either. After all, Diggins-Smith has a way with styling chic streetwear.