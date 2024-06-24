Skylar Diggins-Smith Turns Heads Ahead of Game Time in Bright Green Jacquard Pant Set
Skylar Diggins-Smith’s style simply never gets old. The Seattle Storm point guard has always had a penchant for fashion. But this season, in particular, she has been bringing her elevated style to the WNBA, dressing up in her absolute best for pre-game appearances.
This season has seen a more concerted effort across the board by the league’s players to turn the tunnel into their very own red carpet. Or, at least, it’s seen greater media coverage of the attempt, and Diggins-Smith is leading the charge.
While choosing a favorite from her pre-game styles this season is near impossible, we think her latest was incredible enough that it might just have taken the title. She showed up to the Storm’s Climate Pledge Arena for the team’s 25th anniversary matchup against the Connecticut Sun in a look perfect for the occasion.
Diggins-Smith sported a jacquard pant set—featuring baggy pants and an oversized button-down—in a shade of bright green that evoked the Storm’s signature colors. The 33-year-old added a pair of white pointed heels, a silver chain necklace and a sporty-chic pair of sunglasses to complete the outfit.
The athlete “understood the assignment,” according to the official Seattle Storm Instagram account, which shared a couple photos of her 25th anniversary style on Sunady.
It was an eye-catching look to be sure—and not simply because it perfectly encapsulated the theme of the day (an ode to the Storm’s history). But we wouldn’t have expected anything else from the fashionable Diggins-Smith. She always makes an impression.