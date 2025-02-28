This Brand’s Sleek, Sculpting Tanks Are All Over Tate McRae’s New Album and Music Videos
Tate McRae has officially given Joah Brown a major stamp of approval. The singer, who just dropped her highly anticipated third studio album So Close to What on Feb. 21, has been rocking pieces from the elevated basics brand in not one but three new music videos and her album cover.
In stunning, mesmerizing visuals, for “Revolving Door” and “Sports Car,” the singer stuns in the Joah Brown Sueded White Smoothing Cami, $84, a sculpting, opaque ivory tank with a flattering scoop neckline and thin straps. The brand’s signature “body contouring” fabric is designed to feel like a second skin, making it the perfect understated yet sexy addition to her on-screen looks.
Shop more from the minimalist brand at joahbrown.com—ethically crafted in LA, their simple yet flattering pieces are designed to move with your body and transition seamlessly from streetwear to glamorous moments.
While her album cover was already iconic, the 21-year-old kept the surprises coming, dropping a bonus track, “Siren Sounds,” just two days later. She celebrated with a bold new look, power-posing in denim underwear and another Joah Brown staple. The full-length piece, made from the brand’s soft, stretchy FlexRib® fabric, features a sleek V-neckline and racerback silhouette. Eagle-eyed fans might recognize it from her “2 Hands” music video last November, which set the stage for the hyper-pop and sultry rockstar vibes of her new album.
V Neck Racerback Tank, $78 (joahbrown.com)
“Holy shit the album is out and (surprise) added a lil bonus song called siren sounds for y’all…… 🫣✨ anyways this was such a magical process writing this album and i am so happy it is out in the world. Thank u to everyone who worked on this album w me i admire you all sooooo much,” she wrote. “🌟 being 21 felt like a fucking whirlwind and was one of the most confusing yet exhilarating years of my life. Always growing and learning and trying to be as present as possible. I hope u guys love it as much as i do❤️.”
So Close to What features an energetic duet with her boyfriend and fellow artist The Kid Laroi, “I Know Love”—a collaboration both singers described as a unique feeling and day in the recording studio.”
“It was a really funny process because me and Laroi have never really taken each other seriously,” McRae said. “You know when you’re in a relationship, and you sing around each other, you don’t really sing. So, it’s a little stressful being in the studio, singing and writing in front of him, but it was a cool experience to watch him in his process.”
McRae also opened up about her album leaking weeks before its official release—a moment she described as surreal. She first found out through a fan’s DM and was in total disbelief.
“I called my mom, called my therapist,” she said, explaining how overwhelming it was to realize the project had surfaced online a full five weeks early. “It takes away all your control as an artist. You want to deliver your art exactly how you want it to come out.”
Instead of dwelling on it, McRae and her team pivoted. “I feel like we turned it around and added some more songs,” she added. “I think that’s the only thing you can really do in a situation like this—just take advantage of it.”