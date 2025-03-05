6 Small Bikini Brands That Guarantee You Won’t Be Twinning This Spring Break
Here at SI Swimsuit, we’ve spent decades selecting the best swimwear to make our models feel confident, feminine, beautiful and powerful—whether it’s in an itty-bitty bikini, a sleek cutout one-piece or a futuristic, high-fashion design. So when it comes to picking the perfect suit for your spring break, trust us—we know a thing or two.
If you’re looking to stand out on the beach rather than twinning with half the resort, these six small but mighty bikini brands offer unique, head-turning designs at a variety of price points. Below, we’ve highlighted some of our favorite indie swim labels, plus one standout bikini from each that’s guaranteed to make a splash.
Kindred Grove
Specializing in versatile and stylish swimwear, Kindred Grove offers a variety of bikini sets that cater to different body types and preferences. The brand focuses on effortless beachwear that combines comfort with trend-forward details.
Kindred Grove Apparel ‘In The Tropics’ Bikini Top, $18 and ‘In The Tropics’ Bikini Bottoms, $18 (kindredgroveapparel.com)
- Instagram: @shopkindredgrove
- Website: kindredgroveapparel.com
ISMÊ SWIM
Founded by Rio de Janeiro native Isabella Bailey, ISMÊ Swim is a Brazilian bikini brand dedicated to empowering women of all shapes and sizes. Known for its use of luxurious textured fabrics like velvet, shimmer and eyelet, ISMÊ offers swimwear adorned with gold charms and delicate embellishments for an elegant beachside look.
ISMÊ Mykonos Triangle Top, $39 and Tie Bottoms, $39 (ismeswim.com)
- Instagram: @ismeswim
- Website: ismeswim.com
Revenge the Label
Designed for the confident and stylish, Revenge the Label offers bold, structured swimwear that hugs the body in all the right places. With flattering cuts and trendy details, the brand’s limited-drop pieces are made for those who want to turn heads and feel their best without harming the planet.
Leah Two Piece, $34 (revengethelabel.com)
- Instagram: @shoprevengethelabel
- Website: revengethelabel.com
Bare Minimale
A contemporary swimwear brand that embraces clean lines and barely-there silhouettes, Bare Minimale is perfect for those who love a sleek, modern aesthetic. Their suits prioritize fit, function and effortless style.
Bare Minimale Honeydew classic triangle top, $77 and Honeydew bottom, $77 (bareminimale.ca)
- Instagram: @bareminimale
- Website: bareminimale.com
La Paz
A sustainable vacation-wear brand, La Paz creates swimwear that embodies escapism, elegance and eco-conscious fashion. Using recycled materials like ECONYL®, the brand merges high fashion with sustainability, offering standout pieces designed to make a statement both on and off the beach. In every collection, La Paz goes beyond traditional swimwear, collaborating with local Indian artisans to craft designs that aren’t just garments but wearable art—fusing craftsmanship, culture and contemporary style for a truly unique beachside look.
La Paz Barbie Maillot, $182.88 (lapaz.in)
Sunbleached Swim
Designed for those with wild hair, salty skin and sun-kissed souls, Sun Bleached Swim offers sustainable and ethical swimwear that feels as good as it looks. Each piece is crafted from recycled materials, including post-consumer plastics and ocean waste, ensuring a minimal environmental footprint. With flattering cuts and buttery-soft fabrics, their bikinis are perfect for beach lovers seeking both style and sustainability.
Sunbleached bindi top rarotonga, $62 and isla bottom rarotonga, $58 (sunbleachedswim.com)
- Instagram: @sunbleachedswim
- Website: sunbleachedswim.com