Sofia Resing Brings Butter Yellow to the Golf Course in Sweet Knit Mini Dress
Sofia Resing is bringing her signature sultry-meets-sweet flair to the golf course. The SI Swimsuit alum, who posed for the magazine in Zanzibar in 2016, turned heads at the LIV Golf tournament in Florida this weekend in the most darling pastel set from Alo Yoga’s coveted, best-selling, new “warm butter” colorway.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
She opted for the label’s Tennis Club Sweater Knit Dress ($148), a softly textured cotton number designed to hug the body and flare gently into a mid-thigh-length A-line skirt. Resing layered on the coordinating Tennis Club Sweater Knit Cardigan ($168) around her shoulder for a preppy vibe, and cinched her waist with a white and gold belt for extra style points.
The Brazilian model showed off her sun-kissed glow and slim, sculpted figure in a series of images, kicking things off with a glam golf cart selfie. Her long, glossy dark locks were loose and flowing in soft waves, while her makeup was fresh and feminine—think fluttery, dark lashes, a generous pop of rosy blush, a radiant base and glossy mauve lips.
The Miami resident topped off the outfit with playful white cat-eye sunglasses and a small spring-perfect blue Jacquemus purse, accessorizing with a luxe silver wristwatch and a wide-brim hat for sun protection.
“sunday well spent at @livgolf_league thanks for the fun and amazing hospitality ⛳️ #LIVGolf,” the 33-year-old captioned her Instagram carousel.
Fellow SI Swimsuit star Camille Kostek also attended the event, and the two snapped a few sweet pics together, much to fans’ delight.
“a sunday funday together 🫶🏼🌴👯♀️⛳️,” the 2019 SI Swimsuit cover girl commented.
“Bellísima baby 😍😍😍,” Daniela De Jesus Cosio chimed.
“So pretty 💛💛,” Gabriela Gonzales wrote.
“I love this outfit 💛⭐️ you look amazing,” Isabella Menin complimented.
The Alo look is part of a capsule collection inspired by classic country club silhouettes with a modern twist. Both the dress and cardigan are crafted from lightweight 100% cotton knits and accented with a striped white trim for a timeless feel. The outer layer features a four-button front, dropped shoulders and a roomy drape, while the dress’s scoop neckline and curve-hugging silhouette make it as flirty as it is functional. Resing has been a longtime fan of and ambassador for the activewear brand. Shop now at Aloyoga.com.
Needless to say, she certainly aced her golf day style.