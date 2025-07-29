Striped Polos Just Got the SI Swim and WNBA Stamp of Approval, Thanks to Angel Reese
Striped polos are having a serious moment, and Chicago Sky star Angel Reese just proved why. Before the July 24 game against the Seattle Storm, the WNBA rookie—known for her iconic tunnel ’fits—rocked a red, black and white short-sleeve polo with an oversized, relaxed silhouette. She styled it with black track pants, loafers, thin eyeglasses and layered jewelry, nailing a sporty yet sophisticated vibe with a touch of academia.
The trendy piece has roots in tennis and golf but has long since crossed over into high-fashion streetwear, thanks to brands like Ralph Lauren and Lacoste. Now, it’s back in the spotlight with a fresh, slightly boxier fit that feels effortlessly cool. Reese’s look shows how easy it is to give the classic style an edge, but its versatility is what makes it a wardrobe essential.
Beyond athleisure, striped polos pair just as well with mini skirts for a preppy vibe, wide-leg trousers for an office-friendly twist or jeans for casual weekend wear. They’re also an easy way to play with color and pattern while staying super comfortable. Whether your personal style leans edgy, polished, sultry or somewhere in between, this trend is an easy win.
Shop some more of our favorite collared striped polos below.
Billie Jersey, $51
This new Jelani the Label drop is the ultimate cozy-meets-cool winter staple. Made from 100% cotton, this boxy top features a dreamy blue-and-brown stripe pattern and a subtle logo patch for an elevated touch.
Lomu Polo, $68
Meet your new go-to striped rugby. Crafted from heavyweight Mighty Cotton™ for a soft yet structured feel, this long-sleeve polo features ribbed trim, dropped shoulders for a relaxed fit and yarn-dyed stripes in a cordovan/admiral combo that channels effortless coastal summer energy.
Oversized Blue Stripe, $20
This oversized rugby polo jumper combines laid-back comfort with timeless appeal. Made from double jersey fabric, it features a relaxed fit, ribbed cuffs and a classic button-up collar. The moody blue-and-white palette keeps it neutral and sophisticated. And, that Cotton On pricing just can‘t be beat.
Campbell Cotton, $178
Reformation’s Campbell Cotton Polo Sweater gives the classic polo a luxe, feminine upgrade. Crafted in soft cotton with a relaxed fit, it features delicate pastel stripes in green, pink and yellow (Fior Di Latte) for an elevated take on everyday knitwear.
Ribbed Polo, $17.99
This ribbed jersey polo offers a sleek, fitted silhouette with a classic collar and short sleeves. Featuring bold red, cream and blue stripes, it’s an easy way to add a sporty, polished touch to any outfit, for just under $20.