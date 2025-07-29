Swimsuit

Striped Polos Just Got the SI Swim and WNBA Stamp of Approval, Thanks to Angel Reese

The Chicago Sky player turned the cozy classic into a courtside-chic look.

Ananya Panchal

Angell Reese
Angell Reese / Kaitlyn Morris/WireImage/Getty Images

Striped polos are having a serious moment, and Chicago Sky star Angel Reese just proved why. Before the July 24 game against the Seattle Storm, the WNBA rookie—known for her iconic tunnel ’fits—rocked a red, black and white short-sleeve polo with an oversized, relaxed silhouette. She styled it with black track pants, loafers, thin eyeglasses and layered jewelry, nailing a sporty yet sophisticated vibe with a touch of academia.

Angel Reese courtside
Angel Reese / Gary Dineen/Getty Images

The trendy piece has roots in tennis and golf but has long since crossed over into high-fashion streetwear, thanks to brands like Ralph Lauren and Lacoste. Now, it’s back in the spotlight with a fresh, slightly boxier fit that feels effortlessly cool. Reese’s look shows how easy it is to give the classic style an edge, but its versatility is what makes it a wardrobe essential.

View Reese‘s IG post here.

Beyond athleisure, striped polos pair just as well with mini skirts for a preppy vibe, wide-leg trousers for an office-friendly twist or jeans for casual weekend wear. They’re also an easy way to play with color and pattern while staying super comfortable. Whether your personal style leans edgy, polished, sultry or somewhere in between, this trend is an easy win.

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

Shop some more of our favorite collared striped polos below.

Billie Jersey, $51

Jelani the Label
Jelani the Label

This new Jelani the Label drop is the ultimate cozy-meets-cool winter staple. Made from 100% cotton, this boxy top features a dreamy blue-and-brown stripe pattern and a subtle logo patch for an elevated touch.

Lomu Polo, $68

Aritzia
Aritzia

Meet your new go-to striped rugby. Crafted from heavyweight Mighty Cotton™ for a soft yet structured feel, this long-sleeve polo features ribbed trim, dropped shoulders for a relaxed fit and yarn-dyed stripes in a cordovan/admiral combo that channels effortless coastal summer energy.

Oversized Blue Stripe, $20

Cotton On
Cotton On

This oversized rugby polo jumper combines laid-back comfort with timeless appeal. Made from double jersey fabric, it features a relaxed fit, ribbed cuffs and a classic button-up collar. The moody blue-and-white palette keeps it neutral and sophisticated. And, that Cotton On pricing just can‘t be beat.

Campbell Cotton, $178

Reformation
Reformation

Reformation’s Campbell Cotton Polo Sweater gives the classic polo a luxe, feminine upgrade. Crafted in soft cotton with a relaxed fit, it features delicate pastel stripes in green, pink and yellow (Fior Di Latte) for an elevated take on everyday knitwear.

Ribbed Polo, $17.99

H&M
H&M

This ribbed jersey polo offers a sleek, fitted silhouette with a classic collar and short sleeves. Featuring bold red, cream and blue stripes, it’s an easy way to add a sporty, polished touch to any outfit, for just under $20.

Published |Modified
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

Home/Fashion