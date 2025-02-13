14 Stunning Pretty in Pink SI Swimsuit Looks Ahead of Valentine’s Day
Nothing says romance quite like the color pink, and in the world of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, the hue has taken center stage time and time again. From soft pastel bikinis to bold hot pink one-pieces, the SI Swimsuit archives are filled with unforgettable moments where the models radiate confidence, beauty and feminine allure in shades of blush, rose, magenta and more.
As Valentine’s Day approaches, what better way to celebrate than by taking a look back at some of the most stunning pink swimwear moments to ever grace the pages of SI Swimsuit? Whether it’s a playful bubblegum bikini on a tropical beach, a sultry fuchsia number catching the golden hour light or a vintage-inspired two-piece giving major Barbiecore vibes, these looks prove that pink is always in season.
But beyond the bikinis, SI Swimsuit has always been about evolution. Editor in chief MJ Day put it best:
“While many still think of us as a bikini magazine, we’ve been evolving since Day 1. We put our models’ names on our covers at a time when that was considered an anomaly. We created Swim Search, which gave more women the opportunity to feel seen, celebrated and beautiful. We championed diversity, both on our covers and off. [In 2022], we launched Pay With Change, a first-of-its-kind business model where brands that want to partner with us must pay with a commitment to making a positive change for women,” she shared. “The journey we’ve been on—to break out of the mold the world has put us in—may sound familiar to you. We all deserve the chance to evolve. I encourage you to see these models as we see them: multifaceted, multitalented—and sexy, while they’re at it.”
That spirit of empowerment and reinvention is exactly what makes SI Swimsuit so much more than a magazine—it’s a celebration of beauty in all its forms. Pink may be playful, feminine and fun, but in these pages, it’s also powerful. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, we’re rounding up 10 of our favorite pink swimsuit moments that continue to stand out. From classic shots that remain timeless to recent editorials that have captured social media’s attention, these looks will have you dreaming of beach days, warm sunsets and a splash of romance just in time for Feb. 14.