14 Stunning Pretty in Pink SI Swimsuit Looks Ahead of Valentine’s Day

Celebrate the holiday with a look back at some of the most iconic images to ever appear in the magazine.

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by PatBO. Earrings by Karine Sultan.
Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by PatBO. Earrings by Karine Sultan. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Nothing says romance quite like the color pink, and in the world of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, the hue has taken center stage time and time again. From soft pastel bikinis to bold hot pink one-pieces, the SI Swimsuit archives are filled with unforgettable moments where the models radiate confidence, beauty and feminine allure in shades of blush, rose, magenta and more.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, what better way to celebrate than by taking a look back at some of the most stunning pink swimwear moments to ever grace the pages of SI Swimsuit? Whether it’s a playful bubblegum bikini on a tropical beach, a sultry fuchsia number catching the golden hour light or a vintage-inspired two-piece giving major Barbiecore vibes, these looks prove that pink is always in season.

But beyond the bikinis, SI Swimsuit has always been about evolution. Editor in chief MJ Day put it best:

“While many still think of us as a bikini magazine, we’ve been evolving since Day 1. We put our models’ names on our covers at a time when that was considered an anomaly. We created Swim Search, which gave more women the opportunity to feel seen, celebrated and beautiful. We championed diversity, both on our covers and off. [In 2022], we launched Pay With Change, a first-of-its-kind business model where brands that want to partner with us must pay with a commitment to making a positive change for women,” she shared. “The journey we’ve been on—to break out of the mold the world has put us in—may sound familiar to you. We all deserve the chance to evolve. I encourage you to see these models as we see them: multifaceted, multitalented—and sexy, while they’re at it.”

That spirit of empowerment and reinvention is exactly what makes SI Swimsuit so much more than a magazine—it’s a celebration of beauty in all its forms. Pink may be playful, feminine and fun, but in these pages, it’s also powerful. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, we’re rounding up 10 of our favorite pink swimsuit moments that continue to stand out. From classic shots that remain timeless to recent editorials that have captured social media’s attention, these looks will have you dreaming of beach days, warm sunsets and a splash of romance just in time for Feb. 14.

Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Hayhay Couture By Hayley Kaysing. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Madisin Rian
Madisin Rian was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated
Camille Kostek
Camille Kostek was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Rowen Rose. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated
Jasmine Sanders
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated
Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Anne Menke in Sacramento, Calif. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur. / Anne Menke/Sports Illustrated
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in the Maldives. / Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated
Brianna LaPaglia
Brianna LaPaglia was photographed by Katherine Goguen at The Austin Estate. Swimsuit by SAME Los Angeles. / Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated
Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Lauren Chan
Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Good American. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated
Kate Upton
Kate Upton was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated
Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. / Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated
Katie Austin
Katie Austin was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated
Christen Harper
Christen Harper was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Svn Swim / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by NAU BIKINIS. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated
