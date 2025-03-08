3 Stylish Woman-Owned Sunglasses Brands to Shop Ahead of Spring Break, Festival Season
Sunglasses aren’t just for shielding your eyes from the sun (or the haters)—they’re an instant confidence boost and the easiest way to elevate any outfit with minimal effort. Whether you’re packing for a tropical spring break getaway or curating your festival lineup looks, the right pair of shades can take your vibe from simple to standout.
“Sunglasses are the easiest way to make your outfit seem more put together with minimal effort. Aside from being practical in the warm weather months ahead, they’re a symbol of confidence which I love. It’s like once you put your favorite pair on, you have this new energy,” Detroit-based stylist and content creator Elisabeth Kassab tells SI Swimsuit. “Try on a bunch of frames and colors to see what style flatters your face shape best. But have fun with it! That’s what the accessories are for. That’s where the personality comes out.”
This season, three female-owned brands are leading the charge with must-have sunglasses that blend style and functionality. From bold, statement frames to chic, everyday essentials, these labels have something for every fashion-forward sunseeker. Discover the brands below and shop standout pieces from each that you’ll want to have on rotation for spring break and festival season.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Bru Eyewear
Founded by Kelly Weldon in 2019, BRU Eyewear merges timeless style with cutting-edge lens technology. The brand is committed to creating high-quality, durable sunglasses that seamlessly blend fashion and function. Whether you’re lounging on the beach or dancing under festival lights, BRU’s collection offers sleek, lightweight frames with top-tier UV protection.
Poly Cedar, $120 (brueyewear.com)
The Poly is the ‘90s frame of your dreams with a modern edge. It comes in four different shades.
Matlock Hot Sky, $130 (brueyewear.com)
As seen on Hailey Bieber, The Matlock is the perfect rounded frame with a little edge. Available in four different colorways.
Website: www.brueyewear.com
Instagram: @brueyewear
Vehla
Founded by Georgia Williams in 2020, Vehla Eyewear is a go-to for vintage-inspired frames with a modern twist. The brand has quickly become a favorite among celebrities and influencers, known for its effortlessly cool aesthetic and earthy color palettes. From oversized aviators to slim cat-eye silhouettes, Vehla’s designs add a touch of retro sophistication to any outfit.
Bowie - Gold/Graphite, $250 (vehla.com)
The Bowie is a sleek, lightweight metal frame with acetate accents, offering a universally flattering, unisex design available in chocolate and graphite lenses.
Reign - Tort / Smoke, $250 (vehla.com)
The Reign is a lightweight, oval-shaped frame with smoke lenses and a tortoise rim, offering a subtly stylish fit for everyday wear.
Website: www.vehlaeyewear.com
Instagram: @vehlaeyewear
Heaven Mayhem
We have no doubt you’ve heard of Heaven Mayhem taking over the staple jewelry sphere. But what you might not know is that the company, founded by Pia Mance, recently expanded into sunglasses. The brand’s eyewear collection captures the same effortlessly chic energy that made its jewelry a must-have, featuring sleek, versatile styles perfect for festival season.
MARGAUX, $180 (heavenmayhem.com)
This pair exudes cool Parisian energy. Featuring a glossy black acetate frame, subtly tinted brown lenses and the most seamless, go-to fit.
VITTORIA, $200 (heavenmayhem.com)
This style is chic and bold with Milanese cool-girl energy. This oversized aviator features a brown acetate frame and subtly tinted lenses.
Website: www.heavenmayhem.com
Instagram: @heavenmayhem