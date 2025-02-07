‘Summer House’ Newbie Lexi Wood Dancing Around in a Latex Corset and Animal Print Hot Pants Is a Whole Vibe
Lexi Wood is stepping into the Summer House spotlight with major main character energy. The 27-year-old upcoming reality TV newbie made sure to give her fans a pre-party ’fit check from her glamorous New York City apartment, showing off her daring, ultra-feminine ensemble in a quick, sassy video.
Before heading out, Wood took a moment to dance around to Role Model’s “Sally,” while wearing the most striking, sexy outfit from Boohoo—one that exuded confidence, playfulness and a touch of high-fashion edge. She attended the brand’s NYFW Kickoff Event: “An Evening of Opulence: Celebrating British Fashion Since 2006” held at the Marky’s Caviar on Madison Avenue on Feb. 5.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The Canadian model stunned in a figure-hugging, black latex corset that accentuated her curves with its structured boning and glossy, second-skin finish. The strapless piece dipped into a sweetheart neckline, emphasizing her décolletage, while a cinched waist highlighted her tiny waist. She served legs for days in bold cheeky hot pants ($20). The cheeky, high-cut shorts featured a fun and flirty cheetah print pattern.
She accessorized with sleek pointed-toe pumps, a western-inspired statement buckle belt hung low on her hips and a small bedazzled gold purse on her forearm. For jewelry, she kept it minimal yet luxe with several designer rings and diamond-studded earrings.
Wood’s glam was just as mesmerizing—her brunette locks were styled to be soft, smooth and pin-straight, adding a touch of effortless bombshell appeal. She kept her makeup seductive yet fresh, with a bronzed, glowy base, chiseled cheekbones, feathered brows and a soft smoky eye that emphasized her piercing blue gaze. A plump matte, mauve-nude lip tied the look together.
Of course, Wood made sure to remind fans that her Summer House debut is right around the corner—Season 9 of the hit Bravo reality show premieres on Feb. 12, and judging by her energy in this video, she’s sure to be a scene-stealer. “1 week until #summerhouse premiere vibes @bravotv💋🥂✨,” she captioned the clip.
“I genuinely CANNOT WAIT! If they portray you as anything other than the absolute angel you are, I’ll fight!” one commenter gushed.
The content creator has cemented herself as a fashion icon, constantly dropping the most stunning outfits and show-stopping glam moments on social media. The Swarovski, Alo Yoga and FRAME ambassador has amassed a following of 1.1 million on Instagram and almost 100,000 on TikTok.