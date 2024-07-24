Stunning Summer Wedding Guest Dresses That Won’t Break the Bank
Summer is in full swing and wedding season is here. From beachside nuptials and barnyard receptions to dreamy vineyard events and classy city hall ceremonies, it’s always a beautiful day to celebrate love. Finding a wedding guest dress, on the other hand, is not the most pleasant task.
That’s why we’re here to help. Your gown needs to be formal and somewhat neutral while also being flattering enough to be photographed from all sorts of angles and comfortable enough to allow you to dance (and eat) the night away. You also don’t want to be breaking the bank on a gown that just might never be worn again, or isn’t necessarily your ideal style. We’ve compiled a list of 10 stunning, chic, high-quality gowns under $220 for your consideration.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Where to buy wedding guest dresses?
Some of our favorite websites to purchase wedding guest dresses in the $150 to $300 range for all seasons are Revolve, Reformation, Abercrombie, Lulus, Anthropologie, Meshki, ASTR the Label, Rent the Runway and Nordstrom.
What colors to wear to a summer wedding?
While a black-tie wedding might call for more dark and muted hues, there’s a bit of leeway when attending a ceremony on a hot July afternoon. Pastel blues, purples, greens are all appropriate, but be cautious when opting for something light pink or light yellow, as those may be too similar to white.
The general rule is as follows: if you think there’s a chance it may not be suited for a wedding, don’t risk it and don’t wear it. If you opt for something printed or multicolored, make sure it’s not too flashy and will photograph well. A simple seashell pattern, floral details or subtle pinstripes can be cute for a summer wedding.
How to accessorize a summer wedding guest dress?
We’re big fans of a simple dainty necklace in your metal of choice. For a more formal summer wedding, try something with sparkly diamonds or jewels. For a beach event, a charm necklace and bracelet set could be fun. A high-neck gown pairs perfectly with a statement hoop, stud or dangly earring moment. We also love the idea of a small clutch to hold your lip gloss, wallet, hotel room key and as a place to store your chunky earrings in case they get too heavy while you are dancing.
What shoes to wear to a summer wedding?
Block heels, stilettos and wedges are all suitable for a wedding—just make sure you are comfortable and can walk, sit and dance in them. If you’re attending a ceremony right on the beach, ballet flats or sandals might be best. It’s also a good idea to keep it neutral and allow your colorful summery dress to do all the talking. Or you can also amp up a simple satin gown with a sparkly heel.
Black tie wedding guest dresses
Sabine Knit Dress, $218 (thereformation.com)
You’ll feel like an absolute queen in this royal blue gown featuring a fun open back and slim-fitting silhouette.
Aurelio Knit Dress, $178 (thereformation.com)
Got a summertime wedding in a slighly colder city? This moody, low-back knit long sleeve is the perfect option.
Anthropologie BHLDN Adalynn Strapless Stretch Crepe Maxi Gown, $220 (anthropologie.com)
This strapless number is perfect for a classy, black-tie wedding. There’s lots of color options so you can perfectly match your date’s tie.
Satin summer wedding guest dresses
Runaway The Label x REVOLVE Havanna Dress, $131 (revolve.com)
This beautiful lilac satin gown features a draped bust and a classy side slit.
Montce Swim Petal Long Slip Dress, $198 (revolve.com)
This shell printed, open back gown screams “beach wedding.”
Meshki Nadia Maxi Satin Dress Lemon, $115 (meshki.com)
Have your very own Andie Anderson moment in this stunning and trendy butter yellow satin gown.
ASTR the Label Florianne Satin Maxi Dress Sage, $148 (astrthelabel.com)
We’re obsessed with the sage green shade of this gown, and the flattering ruched bust.
Bardot Lucia Midi Slip Dress, $139 (revolve.com)
Serve Barbiecore vibes in this best-selling beautiful bubblegum pink gown.
Midi Wedding Guest Dress
Anthropologie BHLDN Nicoletta One-Shoulder Tie-Neck Satin Midi Dress, $198 (anthropologie.com)
This neutral one-shoulder gown features the coolest skinny scarf detail and slim, flowy silhouette.
ASTR the Label Corset Side Lace-Up Poplin Dress, $89 (astrthelabel.com)
This cinched mauve gown is ideal for a more casual daytime outdoor wedding.
LNA V Slip Dress, $158 (revolve.com)
Looking for some color? This super flattering, V-neck abstract printed slip dress pairs perfectly with a neutral shoe and gold jewelry.