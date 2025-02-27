Tate McRae Shimmers in Curve-Hugging Rhinestoned Sheer Dress on ‘The Tonight Show’
There’s no denying it—Tate McRae is the moment.
Basking in the success of her new album, So Close to What, McRae headed to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week to talk about her brand-new music, updates on her relationship and other fun topics. Of course, she did this wearing a magnificent ensemble that was not only blinged out but also featured a sexy transparent fabric that looked fabulous.
From Alaïa, the floor-length Sacramento green dress went all the way down to the 21-year-old’s ankles. The figure-hugging item featured memorable details, with intricately placed rhinestone dots from top to bottom. Also making a statement was the see-through fabric that allowed for the alluring bralette and matching undergarments to make an appearance. And the dress’s turtleneck feature is great, but it’s the ruched fabric at the waistline that elevates it all.
Her accessories were kept pretty minimal, letting the dress do all the talking. Last but not least, her signature long bronde tresses, styled with waves, paired perfectly well with the dress.
Fortunately for McRae, her outside appearance certainly matches her inside because life—including her love life—is treating her oh-so-well.
McRae is currently in a relationship with fellow musician Kid Laroi. The origins of their relationship date back to January 2024 when fans noticed she was wearing one of his shirts in an Instagram post. Not long after, fans’ suspicions were proven correct when the two stepped out for a date night in Los Angeles. From there, the two continued to grow in love.
Between multiple dates and a couple of public proclamations of love, such as Laroi shouting out his girlfriend in front of a Dublin crowd, things really started to heat up. However, it wasn’t until the two took to their Instagram stories to share a kiss that the romance was official in the eyes of the world. Flash forward many months later, and McRae and Laroi are smitten. So much so that they recorded a song together on McRae’s new album, aptly titled “I know love.”
During her sit-down with the late night TV host, she talked about the recording process for the track.
“It was a little nerve-racking. I mean, the first time we ever sang in front of each other was actually at my MSG (Madison Square Garden) show last year,” the “Greedy” singer expressed. “Even when we were at our show last year, we were sitting in sound check like ‘are you going to sing first?’ We just had never done it before. So, it’s the same kind of situation in the studio.”
From her humble beginnings in Calgary to guest starring on Fallon’s late-night show in an ethereal gown, there's no telling how far McRae will go.