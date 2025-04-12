Swim Search Alum Taylor Sharpe Is a Sculpted ‘Island Girl’ In Summery Mismatched Striped Bikini
Taylor Moreno (formerly Taylor Sharpe) looked like the ultimate beach bombshell in her latest Instagram post. The 26-year-old flaunted her toned, sun-kissed figure while lounging on a small sailboat docked on the sand in Turks and Caicos. She showed off her long, sculpted legs and posed effortlessly as the ocean breeze tousled her blonde waves.
She wore a stunning mismatched bikini from Bamba Swim in the brand’s exclusive “reef” print. The BELLA Bra ($79) featured green, gray and blue stripes on each cup for an intentionally asymmetrical effect, with a gold-plated “BAMBA” hardware clasp and supportive underwire. She paired the top with the AMORE Bottoms ($79), a ruched Brazilian-style silhouette with ultra-cheeky coverage and skinny side straps designed to elongate the legs and enhance curves. The adjustable ruched style is perfect for tanning and can be worn high on the waist or low on the hips, depending on your vibe.
Moreno completed the look with gold bracelets and anklets, and adjusted her sunglasses as she soaked up the island sunshine. “island girl 🌺🥥🌴,” she captioned the series of breathtaking images.
The Dallas-Born, Charlotte, N.C. native, reminded fans of her bombshell model status—after all, she was a Swim Search finalist. She was discovered through SI Swimsuit’s open casting call in 2021 and was photographed by Yu Tsai in Atlantic City, N.J.
“The best part of the Swim Search community is being able to join a platform like SI that is breaking barriers and smashing beauty standards,” she shared at the time. “I only hope to inspire girls and women through my story and give them the confidence and courage to go after their dreams and be proud of who they are and where they come from.”
Today, the mom of two, who shares her kids River and Kaia with husband Ryan Moreno, is represented by Ford Models, One Management and KT Management
“thankful 🌴✈️,” she captioned another sweet image of her in the gorgeous, cool girl bikini as she posed alongside her husband. The pair got engaged in St. Barth in 2023 and tied the knot in October of that year.
“My children and my husband are the best birthday gifts I could ask for 🤍 26 trips around the ☀️ and it just keeps getting better each year. Having a home and family that felt secure and loving is something that I always wanted, it feels like a dream that I now get to live that reality every day,” she gushed on an Instagram post last July, expressing gratitude for her love-filled life.