The Most Glamorous Looks From the 2024 WNBA Draft
Last night, the 2024 WNBA Draft capped off a historic season in women’s college basketball. With names like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Cameron Brink dominating the sports news cycle and viewership skyrocketing, this last season seemed to mark a shift in women’s basketball—and women’s sports in general.
It only makes sense then, that the young stars on the court brought their best to the red carpet ahead of the main event. All eyes were on them, and each and every one delivered.
To celebrate their move to the league, the NCAA’s best and brightest basketball stars stepped out in some incredible designer styles. In addition to honoring their impressive achievements on the court, we wanted to take the chance to acknowledge their undeniable ability to dress. Below are just a handful of the glamorous looks from last night’s event.
Cameron Brink
The No. 2 overall pick in the draft dressed accordingly. Brink, who was selected by the Los Angeles Sparks, made an impression in her fabulous black-and-white one-shouldered gown.
Angel Reese
The LSU star is known for making statements, and that’s exactly what she did on last night’s red carpet. Her sparkly, hooded gown was a testament to her sense of style. Reese was drafted No. 7 to the Chicago Sky.
Caitlin Clark
Perhaps one of the bigger stories of the night was Clark stepping out in Prada. The move made her the first pro basketball player—male or female—dressed by the brand for the draft. She went No. 1 to the Indiana Fever.
Rickea Jackson
Power suits are in, and Tennessee’s star forward just proved it. With a sleeveless top and its deep red hue, this one couldn’t have been better suited for the event. Jackson was drafted No. 4 to the Los Angeles Sparks.
Aaliyah Edwards
For Edwards, the glamour was in the details. Her white dress was stunning, but relatively simple. The bedazzled basketball purse and sparkly wrap heels made for an eye-catching look. Edwards was selected at No. 6 to the Washington Mystics.
Nika Muhl
The Seattle Storm’s newest player (selected at No. 14) couldn’t have looked more sleek in her black cropped blazer and midi skirt. The fabric’s slight sheen and her sparkly clutch took the look to the next level.
Kamilla Cardoso
Cardoso’s suit itself was simple in form, but the bright red hue made it stand out on the red carpet. She went No. 3 to the Chicago Sky.