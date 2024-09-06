The Third Annual Hawai’i Swim Show Makes Waves in O‘ahu, Building Fashion, Culture and Community
The Hawai’i Swim Show, the first resort wear and swimwear showcase of its kind in the islands, is establishing itself as a premiere event in the fashion world. Cofounded by Hilo natives and longtime friends Kali’a Wasson and Taylor Matas, the event has grown into a three-day extravaganza, attracting designers, models and creatives who share a passion for fashion and the island’s vibrant culture.
Planning and executing the 2024 Hawai’i Swim Show
Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Wai Kai in O‘ahu, this year’s event, sponsored by the Twin Fin Hotel Waikīkī and Hawai’i Rise Foundation, was bigger and better than ever before. Elevating the production to new heights was a priority for Wasson. Partnering with Wai Kai, an iconic recreational hub known for its cutting-edge surf wave and stunning 52-acre lagoon, the resort created an immersive experience that was truly unforgettable. The designer showcases took place on a custom-built runway suspended over the pool, with an impressive LED screen backdrop that added a modern flair to the island’s natural beauty.
“There are no words that can describe just how the environment is here at the Hawai’i Swim Show. The models, designers, vendors, hair and makeup artists, and staff become one big ohana [family],” Wasson shares. “There is a feeling of overwhelming aloha [love] that surrounds everyone throughout the show days. The community that is created is like no other. There is never a spirit of competition. We take so much pride in knowing that everyone who has the opportunity to be a part of the Hawai’i Swim Show leaves with so much more than they came here with.”
Finding and selecting brands
Inspired by the renowned Miami Swim Week, Wasson and Matas initially set out with a dream to put Hawaiian fashion on the global map. What began as a vision to showcase local talent has evolved into an influential platform that fosters community and creativity and celebrates people’s differences. Over three days, attendees were treated to runway shows that featured an array of diverse designs, as well as a 42-vendor pop-up that allowed for personal and professional connections between local entrepreneurs and the public.
Wasson describes the process of selecting brands for the Hawai’i Swim Show as a “rigorous” yet “beautiful” one. This year’s brands included: Alohiwai, Cheeki Swim, Hanakini Swim, Laʻikū Hawaiʻi, Designs by Elle, Ria Lynn Swim, Selina Rae Swimwear, Coralee, Coral Swimwear X, Billy Aloha, 2BDESIRED, Hoku’ili Kinis, Tiare Hawaii, Kinis by Kri, Hilia Swim, Earthy Surf, Strait the Label and NIKOI BY KAI.
Diversity and inclusion
One of the defining features of the Hawai’i Swim Show is its commitment to inclusivity and authenticity. The runway proudly featured models of all shapes, sizes and backgrounds, reflecting the rich diversity of the Hawaiian Islands. Wasson has carefully curated the event to stay true to the essence of Hawai’i, ensuring that every element, from the designs to the models, honors the unique cultural heritage of the islands.
While last year’s show and the 2022 event were held in the islands of Hawai’i, this year, O‘ahu proved to be the perfect setting. Expanding and raising awareness is super important to the cofounders, but they remain adamant about maintaining the local, true Hawaiian spirit and aura.
“Our presence is becoming more evident here and it shows in the amount of guests and participants each year.” Wasson says. “This is still a very new experience to many here in the Islands. Hawai’i truly appreciates that our event is founded by Hawai’i-born women. We intend to keep our foundation close to our roots.”
What’s next for the Hawai’i Swim Show
Looking ahead, Wasson is determined to expand the Hawai’i Swim Show’s influence even further. They envision the event becoming a globally recognized platform, one that not only highlights Hawaiian culture and the talent that thrives on the island, but also sets a new standard in the world of fashion.
“We are more than just a fashion show. We are a ground-shaking, barrier-breaking organization. Our purpose is deeper than the surface. We hope to keep representation, culture and aloha at the forefront and affect all who are a part of it in a positive way,” Wasson adds. “Hawai’i is the home of swimwear and we hope to effectively show the heart behind the brands that are selected each year.”