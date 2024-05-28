This Molly Sims-Approved Red One-Piece Swimsuit Is on Sale Now
Though summer doesn’t technically start for another few weeks, we always feel that Memorial Day weekend makes for the perfect kick-off to the season. Warm temperatures make for the perfect pool or beach weather as families and friends gather to celebrate the long holiday weekend.
That’s exactly how the weekend played out for model Molly Sims, as the SI Swimsuit legend and mother of three spent the long weekend by the pool with her children. And she did it in style, too. For one of the sunny days she spent lounging poolside, the 51-year-old—who celebrated her birthday on May 25—stepped out in a fiery red one-piece from the swimwear brand Solid and Striped. She paired the stunning ribbed number with a gold chain necklace and chic tortoise shell sunglasses. The look was perfect for a Memorial Day weekend (and birthday) well-spent.
Though, like Sims, it would have been ideal to have the swimsuit in time for the holiday weekend, there are still a lot of pool and beach days to come—and it’s never to late to gear up. Here is Sims’s pick for the season.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Solid and Striped The Veronica One-Piece, $88.50 (solidandstriped.com)
This chic one-piece features ribbed and underwire detailing and moderate coverage. With three colors to choose from, Solid and Striped’s swimsuit is perfect for the summer.
Right now, Solid and Striped is having a Memorial Day weekend sale, offering 25% off sitewide. The bright red one-piece—which also comes in a white and black—is one of the items on sale, so be sure to snag it while it lasts with code “MDW25.”