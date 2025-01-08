Travis Hunter’s Fiancé Leanna Lenee Is Jaw-Dropping in Red Plunging Halter Gown for SI’s Sportsperson of the Year
Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee were a dynamic duo worth watching on the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards red carpet on Jan. 7, where they rocked their finest tailored suit and formal evening gown, respectively.
The Colorado Buffaloes cornerback and wide receiver dressed in a unique black suit and white button-down shirt, proving the athlete knows how to clean up nicely. Completing the look, he wore plain black loafers, an addition that added a casual element to his appearance at the star-studded event. Alongside the Heisman Trophy recipient was his beautiful fiancé, who stunned in a crimson-red dress.
The top of Lenee’s gown included a deep plunge V-neck that showed off her glowing skin, and as for the bottom, it brushed the floor of the red carpet with its length, giving the illusion that she was practically dipped in elegant red from the waist down. She truly looked stunning.
Side by side, Hunter and Lenee were successful in bringing luxury to the red carpet event.
Though he looked absolutely stylish, Hunter wasn’t just in attendance at the awards ceremony to look dapper and leave. Rather, he was honored for his incomparable abilities on the field, winning the title of Sports Illustrated’s 2024 Breakout Star of the Year. (Surely, this award will sit perfectly well next to his Heisman trophy!)
A reason to celebrate was just what Hunter and his fiancé needed as they had a few hardships at the end of 2024, including both parties deciding to delete their Instagram accounts after experiencing criticism online. After observing Lenee’s reaction during the Heisman Trophy ceremony in December, social media users began attacking her.
During the moment Hunter was announced as the recipient of the Heisman Trophy, Lenee was captured as the only person of the athlete’s friends and family members who remained seated, forcing coach Deion Sanders to ask her to stand up. Lenee’s public reception, unfortunately, only got worse from there as others accused her of looking irritated during a public event in New York.
Hunter soon came out and shared that Lenee drank alcohol and cried herself to sleep to cope with the endless negativity. He defended her in a Twitch stream where his fans and haters were both in attendance. “I know what I got. I know my girl. My girl’s been with me for five years,” Hunter expressed. “Y’all are just now starting to talk about me and just now starting to be with me. Come on, man.”
“I feel the same pain she feels,” Hunter added. Lenee later took to TikTok, which she has also since deleted, to deny the accusations against her.
Between the online harassment towards Lenee and the social pressure that comes with being a rising star, Hunter saw it best to step away from Instagram. He has yet to return to the social media platform. When sharing the red carpet video to the SI TikTok account, the replies were flooded with fan support for the couple.
“Leanna please come back to TikTok 😭😩,” one wrote.
“That’s right Travis, No one knows your happiness but you. Don’t let them tear your relationship down!!!!” added another.
“she looks stunningggggggg😍😍😍,” a third commented.
Naturally, fans hope to see Hunter and Lenee return to Instagram. However, even if the couple decides that their break from the internet is permanent, they’ll still shine in real life at red carpet events like this one. And Hunter continues to remind everyone why he is the breakout star who will soon become a household name.