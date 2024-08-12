Tyla Dazzles in Distressed Denim-on-Denim Look at San Francisco’s Outside Lands Music Festival
Singer-songwriter Tyla arrived to her 6:05 p.m. slot at Outside Lands’ Sutro Stage more than 20 minutes late. And despite a slightly frustrated, jam-packed crowd, the artist managed to lift spirits and get everyone cheering during her short four-song performance.
The 22-year-old began with “Safer” as she arrived at the top of a short staircase in front of a huge inflatable Tiger—a signature piece of her minimal set design. She kept her mysterious tardiness unexplained and left little time for song intros or interactions with fans, other than a very valid question: “San Francisco, why is it so cold here?”
It’s hard to deny how magical her vocals are and how talented she is as a dancer. The South African artist, who released her debut album, Tyla, in March, was joined by skilled backup dancers as they all moved and grooved in sync to “Truth or Dare” (a crowd favorite), “Jump” and finished with “Water.” The latter is her most famous track, which won the first Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance earlier this year and put her on the Billboard Hot 100.
Tyla donned a bold denim-on-denim look for her set, which featured super distressed, baggy micro shorts with the waistband carefully folded down. She paired the bottoms with a tight vest top with barely any coverage over her chest and midriff as she garnered tons of screams for her flawless viral “Tyla Dance” in gloomy Golden Gate Park on Friday evening. Tyla showed off her slim, sculpted, sun-kissed figure as she accessorized with tons of funky statement jewelry, black and white boots and a yellow raincoat, which she later took off in a sultry, seductive fashion.