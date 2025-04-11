Tyla is the Ultimate Cool Girl, Plus More Looks from the H&M&LA Music Festival
The stars stepped out on Wednesday night when H&M hosted their H&M&LA Music Festival at Ace Mission Studios for their S/S 2025 collection. While drop No. 1 of the collection was released in March, H&M shared on their Instagram on Friday that drop No. 2 is live on their site now!
Need some inspiration before you start adding to your cart? Here are some looks from the festival we can’t stop thinking about:
Tyla
The Grammy award-winner flaunted her washboard abs with a white baby tee and folded barrel jeans. The baggy bottoms synched before her ankles to show off a pair of strappy heeled sandals that elevated the cute and casual duo.
Barbie Ferreira
The Euphoria star debuted a cute and comfy knit set that featured a button-up cardigan and midi skirt, with metallic fringe adorn throughout both garments. Ferreira kept the accessories to a minimum—adding small silver hoops and clear glasses—to draw attention to the standout embellishments that elevate this set and workwear to the next level.
Sailorr
Sailorr brought bows to the max on Wednesday, with the dainty and trendy accessory immersed in every aspect of her look. On the heels of her April 4 “DOWN BAD“ release, the singer sported an all-pink moment, featuring an oversized blazer and knee-high ruffled leg warmers.
Amelia Hamlin, Lisa Rinna and Delilah Belle Hamlin
The Real Housewives icon turned the festival into a girls night and was all smiles alongside daughters Amelia (23) and Delilah Belle (26). Rinna and her eldest daughter, Delilah (who recently launched her first collection with Ukrainian jeweler, Guzema) opted for matching sets in bronze and pink. Amelia, meanwhile, donned the cutest lace shorts to match a gray bustier top.
Tinashe
The 2021 SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut in Hollywood, Florida, proved that you don’t need bright colors to make a statement, pairing a cream V-neck long sleeve with baggy wide leg trousers. Our favorite part? The glistening nude sunnies and matching irredescent chunky earrings.
PinkPantheress
The pop princess, known for viral sensations such as “Pain“ and “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2,“ mixed textures and patterns with a comfy black cropped tee and a suede mini skirt. The standout of the look are her plaid tights and ballet flats, which add a pop of color of the overall neutral ’fit.
Shop drops one and two of H&M's S/S 2025 collection here!