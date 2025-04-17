Victoria Justice Is Country Girl Cuteness in Bikini Top and Cowboy Hat in New Instagram Photos
Victoria Justice added a western twist to the desert last weekend, and we’re taking inspiration for our summer wardrobes.
The singer and actress, who recently shared news of her next film, a horror-thriller called Send A Scare, had a fun-in-the-sun weekend with friends. Among Justice’s squad were her sister, Madison Grace, hairstylist Gilbert Muniz, and Love Island USA cast members, Kendall Washington, Olivia Walker and Kaylor Martin.
In the new Instagram post, Justice showcased just a few of her weekend looks. In her cover photo, she sported a triangle cheetah print bikini top, loose-fitting low-waisted jeans and black Vans to keep her comfy on the festival grounds.
In another look, the pop star styled a studded white cropped tee printed with cherubs and denim cargos. She added a white baseball cap with a blue rim to coordinate with the rest of the colors of the ’fit, and looked absolutely carefree as she danced with her crew.
Throughout the weekend, Justice kept the cowboy hat a staple, as the 32-year-old was the epitome of cowgirl chic. In the same post, the black hat was paired with a cheetah print set featuring a similar bra top and matching shorts. Justice then added a black western belt with silver detailing and a leather vest to create an edgy and trendy ensemble.
While also in the Coachella desert, the actress met up with former co-star Leon Thomas, where the two embraced in the sweetest hug.
The “Mutt” singer, who performed at the festival, worked with Justice on the hit Nickelodeon show, Victorious (2010-2013), and their reunion practically broke the Internet.
In a separate Instagram post, Justice shared a snapshot of the duo. “Love partying with old AND new friends at #RevolveFestival,” read part of Justice's caption, followed by a series of playful emojis.
Fans swarmed to the comment section with feelings of excitement surrounding the duo’s picture together:
“my childhood 😭😭😭,” a commenter added.
“NO WAY! The best friends are back! Miss Tori and André,” one fan shared, referencing their Victorious characters.
“A collab with the two of you would break the Internet,” another user wrote.
“Now get on a song together plz gen z & millennials need it,” one user pleaded.
While we don't know if a musical collaboration between Thomas and Justice is in the future, Justice has continued her musical career with a number of releases in 2024, including “RAW,” “hate the world without you (maddy's song) and “Down.”