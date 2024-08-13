We’re Impressed by Julia Fox’s Funky, Personal Take on the Summer Boxer Shorts Trend
Julia Fox is constantly thinking out of the box when it comes to her personal style. While she rarely follows trends (and rather sets them), when she does hop on some sort of viral fashion fad, you best believe she will add a funky, unique twist and make it her own.
The 34-year-old recently shared her take on the summery, casual, model-off-duty boxer shorts trend as she donned a maxi skirt made entirely out of a series of plaid boxer waistbands stacked one after the other. She was photographed in New York City on Aug. 10 in the colorful low-rise number, which she paired with a neon yellow long-sleeved bra top, leaving her sculpted midriff on full display.
The Uncut Gems actress completed the look with a sporty black and gray windbreaker, deep blue pointed-toe heels with a red “86” emblazoned on the front, an edgy small leather bowler purse and faux nipple piercings. Fox rocked a full face of makeup, including a flawless base, 1990s-inspired skinny brows, a sheer wash of yellow eyeshadow and a matte, plump taupe lip.
Fox, who starred in the music video for Charli XCX’s “360” track, is no stranger to bold, daring, eye-catching apparel. From an entire outfit made just from jewelry and a chain metal bikini to the most unique denim ensemble and a top created with neck ties, the Italian-American star is constantly producing headline-worthy looks.
“I think I’m just a natural creator, in any medium I get excited about,” the mom of one told W last year of her love for fashion and design. “And I love clothes. I think they’re the first wave of self-expression that us humans use. So, you know, it’s more than just clothes.”