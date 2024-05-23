We’re Taking Style Notes on Cameron Brink’s Edgy Game Day ’Fit
Cameron Brink is the No. 1-ranked rookie in the WNBA, and her season with the Los Angeles Sparks is off to a great start. The 22-year-old, who was named the 2024 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, helped lead her team to a close 70-68 win over the Washington Mystics on Tuesday night. And her fierce, edgy game day ’fit was giving total winner energy.
The New Jersey native, who played college basketball at Stanford University, donned a cropped black long-sleeved shirt with an Army green lace-up corset tank on top. She paired a matching faux leather green-and-black micro skirt on her lower half. Brink accessorized the set, featuring silver ring details, with pointed-toe kitten heels, rectangular sunglasses, a small black shoulder bag and a statement silver necklace.
“game day energyyy 💜,” Brink captioned the duo of Instagram pics that she shared with her 924,000 followers.
The New Balance ambassador isn’t afraid to show off just how skilled she is on the court while also nailing her personal sense of style. From her all-black courtside looks and historic WNBA Draft glam to date night ensembles and daytime city excusion outfits, Brink knows what she likes and she looks good in absolutely everything.
“I would say my off-court style goes in between masculine and feminine,” Brink told Women’s Wear Daily. “A lot of days when I want to be more comfortable it’s cargos, a T-shirt and New Balances 550s and there’s a lot of other days where I want to wear a dress and heels.”