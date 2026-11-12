What to Pack for Mallorca: SI Swimsuit Fashion Editors’ Picks for Spain-Ready Style

Picture this: The girls trip has finally made it out of the group chat, and you’re gearing up to spend a luxurious week in Mallorca. Your PTO has been approved, your ticket is booked and ready, but—what are you wearing?

Should you find yourself traveling to the island in the western Mediterranean Sea any time soon, we’ve got your back! The SI Swimsuit team recently traveled to Ibiza and Mallorca as our first stop for the 2027 SI Swimsuit Issue, and we did all of the research for you. From where to stay to the best beaches and restaurants in Mallorca, we’ve got a guide for you.

As for what to wear during your stay, SI Swimsuit’s fashion team has some great recommendations to keep your carry-on manageable while assembling some showstopping looks during your stay.

Minute may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

Get the Mallorca look

“Packing for Ibiza and Mallorca is all about finding pieces that feel effortless but still make a statement,” SI Swimsuit’s assistant editor Liz Wentworth explains. “Start with great swimwear—Hunza G and Monday Swimwear are staples, while Agua by Agua Bendita brings a little more personality to the mix. For daytime, think breezy linen, oversized shirts and easy matching sets from Posse, Faithfull the Brand and DÔEN.

“Mallorca feels understated, calling for beautiful neutrals, simple silhouettes, and timeless pieces that transition seamlessly from the beach to lunch to dinner. Finish everything off with Ancient Greek Sandals, a great raffia bag from Sensi Studio and oversized sunglasses.”

Swimwear

Mallorca swimwear | Monday Swimwear

Dresses

Mallorca dresses | Revolve, Monday Swimwear and Cult Gaia

Shoes and accessories

Mallorca shoes and dresses | Net-a-Porter and Shopbop

What SI Swimsuit models wore in Mallorca

Whether you’re looking to embrace the cool comfort of a dreamy cream-colored ensemble by the sea or channeling elevated elegance with unexpected animal print for a night out, SI Swimsuit models are always the ultimate fashion inspiration! Check out a few standout styles from our time in Mallorca below, as seen on SI Swimsuit stars Jena Sims, Nicole Willams English and Kamie Crawford.

Jena Sims | Ava Rikki

Nicole Williams English | Ava Rikki

Kamie Crawford | Ava Rikki

Jena Sims | Courtesy of Ava Rikki

Kamie Crawford | Ava Rikki

Kamie Crawford, Jena Sims and Nicole Williams English | Courtesy of Ava Rikki

More SI Swimsuit