What to Wear for the NFL Conference Championship Games on Sunday
The NFL Conference Championships are taking place this weekend, and it’s time to get your game day looks ready. Whether you’re cheering on the Washington Commanders as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 3 p.m. or rooting for the Buffalo Bills when they play the Kansas City Chiefs later that evening at 6:30 p.m., you’re going to want to do so in style.
Perhaps you’re looking for a team-neutral look that flaunts your NFL fandom, or could use some new threads to cozy up on the couch and watch the games from home. Any which way, we’ve got you covered. Grab your credit card and get ready to spruce up your game day style, below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
For the Washington Commanders fan
Arbor Crackled Faux Leather Jacket - Burgundy, $275 (thefrankieshop.com)
Stand out in this statement piece of outerwear, which features a glossy faux leather fabric and an oversized fit.
Devar Turtleneck Sweater - Burgundy, $124 (thefrankieshop.com)
Stay warm in this slim-fitting turtleneck, which features the cutest button-up detail along the collar.
Harmonia Stud Earrings, $75 (swarovski.com)
Not only are these cushion-cut yellow studs the perfect accent to your sporty look, they’re also a great staple to have in your jewelry box.
Kenny Sunglasses, $150 (lexxola.com)
These trendy, square-shaped sunglasses feature tortoise shell stems and will help complete your sporty ensemble.
Raffaela Bootie, $206.40 (schutz-shoes.com)
Elevate your look with these cherry wine pointed-toe boots, which feature a block heel that adds just over 3 inches to your height.
For the Philadelphia Eagles fan
NFL Philadelphia Eagles Retro Classic Men’s Rib Satin Jacket, $150 (teamprostandard.com)
Available in both eggshell and white, this officially licensed vintage jacket features plenty of team spirit on both the front and back.
Bloody Osiris Earth Lo Sneaker, $235 (axelarigato.com)
A pair of green and white sneakers to show your team spirit from your head to your toes—quite literally.
Citizens of Humanity Ayla Baggy Jeans, $260 (net-a-porter.com)
The cuffs on this pair of denim will allow you to show off your sneakers perfectly.
Staud Serrano Cashmere Sweater, $450 (net-a-porter.com)
A relaxed pullover to wear underneath the Eagles vintage jacket, above, is perfect for game day.
Zed x Keith Haring Sunglasses, $140 (akila.la)
Nothing screams “team spirit” quite like these green-tinted lenses.
Rib Cuff Beanie, $125 (guestinresidence.com)
Keep warm (and stylish) in this cashmere beanie from three-time SI Swimsuit model Gigi Hadid’s knitwear brand.
For the Kansas City Chiefs fan
Chanel Gold & Red Enamel ‘CC’ Round Earrings, $950 (whatgoesaroundnyc.com)
Add some vintage class to your game day look with these clip on Chanel earrings from 2001.
Miu Miu Oval Sunglasses, $530 (bloomingdales.com)
These designer sunnies offer 100% UV protection while giving you major style points.
Jacquemus Off-White Le Papier ‘Le Manteau Pastre’ Shearling Coat, $1,224 (ssense.com)
Stay toasty in this shearling coat, which features a spread collar you can turn up for extra warmth.
Isabel Marant Beige Beth Sneakers, $490 (ssense.com)
A pair of suede velcro sneakers is a casual sideline pick that will incorporate seamlessly into your existing wardrobe.
Frederic Barrel Wide Leg Jeans, $295 (revolve.com)
If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to try out trendy barrel jeans, there’s no time like the present.
For the Buffalo Bills fan
Carrie Shearling Coat, $995 (susannachownyc.com)
Make a statement in this gorgeous shearling coat, which is crafted with 100% premium Mongolian fur and made to order.
Curved Stud Earrings, $35 (ettika.com)
These sleek earrings can be dressed up or down, so they’re a great jewelry box staple—and ideal for game day.
Celine Triomphe Hexagonal Sunglasses, $600 (mytheresa.com)
These funky, retro sunglasses feature the coolest smoked gray lenses.
Isabel Marant Emree Sneakers, $236 (us.isabelmarant.com)
A pair of blue, red and white leather sneakers to show off your team pride.
Babywool Polo, $160 (scanlantheodore.com)
This slim-fit wool sweater layers perfectly underneath the shearling coat, above.
Danielle Stretch Jean, $480 (khaite.com)
These high-rise jeans help elongate your legs and run true to size.
For the neutral viewer
Scarlet Cardigan, $1,980 (khaite.com)
A cropped, ribbed sweater will keep you cozy on the sidelines.
Alexander Wang Straight-Leg Jeans, $363.01 (cettire.com)
We adore the unique cuff on this pair of designer jeans.
Men’s NFL GOLF WANG Blue Letterman Full-Snap Jacket, $350 (nflshop.com)
Keep warm in this super sporty NFL letterman-style jacket, which will take you from season to season.
Coperni Black Bridge Cowboy Boots, $593 (ssense.com)
You can never have too many pairs of cowboy boots, and these have a pointed toe and funky heel.
The Lumi Ribbed Beanie in Cashmere, $350 (suziekondi.com)
This gorgeous, hand-knit beanie is neutral enough to match nearly anything in your game day wardrobe.
Sunglasses with the Prada logo, $475 (prada.com)
Accent your game day look with a pair of designer sunglasses with slate gray lenses.
Small Julius Panel Earrings, $650 (khaite.com)
This pair of 18-K gold-plated brass earrings is crafted in Italy, and will really help elevate your otherwise sporty look.
For tuning in to the game at home
Guest in Residence Cloud Cable-Knit Wool-Blend Hoodie, $395 (net-a-porter.com)
If you’re tuning in at home, stay cozy in this cream-colored Guest in Residence hoodie.
Yoko Wool Plush Slipper, $48 (thesleepcode.com)
This pair of slippers, made of 100% Irish wool, keep your feet warm while the non-slip sole is super supportive.
BIODANCE Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask, $62 (amazon.com)
The best part of tuning in to the game from your couch? Doing a bit of self-care at halftime.
Bottega Veneta Gold Classic Metal Aviator Glasses, $396 (ssense.com)
Give your eyes a rest from your contacts and style your at-home game day look with a pair of trendy, designer glasses.
Pure Wool Throw Blanket, $249 (brooklinen.com)
Snuggle up underneath this throw blanket, made of 100% wool and crafted in Germany,