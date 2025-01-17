What to Wear to the College Football Playoff National Championship Between Notre Dame and Ohio State
We’re mere days away from the College Football Playoff National Championship, in which the Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 20. And whether you’re rooting for the Buckeyes or the Fighting Irish, you’ll want to make sure you’re dressed the part.
Below, we’ve assembled a chic and sporty outfit for fans of each team, so you can cheer on either in style. And after you’ve put together your outfit, get ready to tune in to ESPN to see who takes home the trophy.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Notre Dame
Gucci Hailey Sunglasses, $420 (revolve.com)
When you’re tailgating during the day, you’ll want to protect your eyes from the sun—whether you’re attending in-person at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta or hosting a watch party for your pals at home.
Vintage ’90s NCAA Starter Notre Dame Fighting Irish Letterman Jacket, $245 (ebay.com)
Nothing says “go team” quick like a vintage varsity jacket.
Apparis Gilly Bucket Hat, $155 (apparis.com)
Stay warm—and look adorable—in this trendy faux fur bucket hat (which is also available in silver and black for other occasions this winter).
Helsa Long Sleeve Turtleneck in 2nd Skin Jersey, $118 (revolve.com)
Game days in January are all about layering, and this turtleneck fits the bill without being too clunky underneath the letterman jacket.
Paige Arellia Barrel Leg Jean, $279 (paige.com)
You’ll reach for these super trendy jeans for months to come. Keep in mind they’re oversized, so consider sizing down for the best fit.
Khaite Benny Belt, $480 (khaite.com)
This gorgeous coffee-colored belt is accented with gold hardware and is crafted in Italy.
Raye Pia Boot, $378 (revolve.com)
These chocolate brown square-toed boots really help tie the entire look together, and help to elevate the otherwise sporty ensemble.
Ohio State
Bottega Veneta Brown Bolt Squared Sunglasses, $453 (ssense.com)
While certainly an investment piece, these sunnies are currently 27% off—so snag them while they’re on sale!
Gorjana Lou Statement Hoops, $80 (gorjana.com)
These silver-plated hoops are the perfect addition to your everyday jewelry.
Babaton Wool Cashmere Rib Cuffed Beanie, $33.99 (aritzia.com)
Stay warm in this fuzzy red beanie, which you’ll wear all winter long, even after football season is over.
Ohio State Buckeyes ’47 Coaches Collection Pullover Sweatshirt - Scarlet, $89.99 (fanatics.com)
A team pullover is always a classic game day staple, and this one can arrive on your doorstep quickly with two-day delivery.
Nili Lotan Nili Leather Belt, $370 (saksfifthavenue.com)
This classic leather belt, crafted in Italy, features silver hardware and will become a go-to accessory, game day or otherwise.
Jeffrey Campbell Darling Pointed-Toe Knee-High Dress Boots, $129 (macys.com)
These pointed-toe stiletto boots will surely turn heads at your tailgate.
The Bubble Jean in Dorado, $298 (frame-store.com)
An even more exaggerated silhouette than the trending barrel jean, this pair of denim is meant to be worn cuffed at the ankle.
Stetson Leather Bomber Jacket, $350 (stetson.com)
Stay warm, yet look incredibly cool, in this classic black leather jacket with a fuzzy sherpa collar.