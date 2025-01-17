Swimsuit

What to Wear to the College Football Playoff National Championship Between Notre Dame and Ohio State

Get the look: Whether you’re rooting for the Buckeyes or the Fighting Irish, look the part with these chic and sporty picks.

Cara O’Bleness

Jasmine Sanders, Camille Kostek, Kamie Crawford and Penny Lane
Jasmine Sanders, Camille Kostek, Kamie Crawford and Penny Lane / SI Staff

We’re mere days away from the College Football Playoff National Championship, in which the Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 20. And whether you’re rooting for the Buckeyes or the Fighting Irish, you’ll want to make sure you’re dressed the part.

Below, we’ve assembled a chic and sporty outfit for fans of each team, so you can cheer on either in style. And after you’ve put together your outfit, get ready to tune in to ESPN to see who takes home the trophy.

Game day fashion
Game day fashion / Left: Revolve, eBay, Apparis, Paige and Khaite. Right: SSENSE, Gorjana, Aritzia, Fanatics, Saks Fifth Avenue, Macys, FRAME and Stetson

Notre Dame

Gucci Hailey Sunglasses, $420 (revolve.com)

Gucci Hailey Sunglasses
Revolve

When you’re tailgating during the day, you’ll want to protect your eyes from the sun—whether you’re attending in-person at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta or hosting a watch party for your pals at home.

Vintage ’90s NCAA Starter Notre Dame Fighting Irish Letterman Jacket, $245 (ebay.com)

Vintage Notre Dame jacket
eBay

Nothing says “go team” quick like a vintage varsity jacket.

Apparis Gilly Bucket Hat, $155 (apparis.com)

Gilly Bucket Hat
Apparis

Stay warm—and look adorable—in this trendy faux fur bucket hat (which is also available in silver and black for other occasions this winter).

Helsa Long Sleeve Turtleneck in 2nd Skin Jersey, $118 (revolve.com)

Helsa Turtleneck
Revolve

Game days in January are all about layering, and this turtleneck fits the bill without being too clunky underneath the letterman jacket.

Paige Arellia Barrel Leg Jean, $279 (paige.com)

Paige Barrel Leg Jean
Paige

You’ll reach for these super trendy jeans for months to come. Keep in mind they’re oversized, so consider sizing down for the best fit.

Khaite Benny Belt, $480 (khaite.com)

Benny Belt
Khaite

This gorgeous coffee-colored belt is accented with gold hardware and is crafted in Italy.

Raye Pia Boot, $378 (revolve.com)

Raye Pia Boot
Revolve

These chocolate brown square-toed boots really help tie the entire look together, and help to elevate the otherwise sporty ensemble.

Ohio State

Bottega Veneta Brown Bolt Squared Sunglasses, $453 (ssense.com)

Bottega Veneta sunglasses
SSENSE

While certainly an investment piece, these sunnies are currently 27% off—so snag them while they’re on sale!

Gorjana Lou Statement Hoops, $80 (gorjana.com)

Statement hoops
Gorjana

These silver-plated hoops are the perfect addition to your everyday jewelry.

Babaton Wool Cashmere Rib Cuffed Beanie, $33.99 (aritzia.com)

Babaton beanie
Aritzia

Stay warm in this fuzzy red beanie, which you’ll wear all winter long, even after football season is over.

Ohio State Buckeyes ’47 Coaches Collection Pullover Sweatshirt - Scarlet, $89.99 (fanatics.com)

Ohio State pullover sweatshirt
Fanatics

A team pullover is always a classic game day staple, and this one can arrive on your doorstep quickly with two-day delivery.

Nili Lotan Nili Leather Belt, $370 (saksfifthavenue.com)

Nili leather belt
Saks Fifth Avenue

This classic leather belt, crafted in Italy, features silver hardware and will become a go-to accessory, game day or otherwise.

Jeffrey Campbell Darling Pointed-Toe Knee-High Dress Boots, $129 (macys.com)

Jeffrey Campbell dress boots
Macys

These pointed-toe stiletto boots will surely turn heads at your tailgate.

The Bubble Jean in Dorado, $298 (frame-store.com)

The Bubble Jean
FRAME

An even more exaggerated silhouette than the trending barrel jean, this pair of denim is meant to be worn cuffed at the ankle.

Stetson Leather Bomber Jacket, $350 (stetson.com)

Stetson leather bomber jacket
Stetson

Stay warm, yet look incredibly cool, in this classic black leather jacket with a fuzzy sherpa collar.

Cara O’Bleness
CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

